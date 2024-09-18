Buttercup and Violet solve the mystery of 'The Cookie Thief' in the third installment 'Flower Fairy Adventures' series

Tanya Inks' new book highlights the value of teamwork, friendship and spending time in nature

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tanya Inks ushers readers back into the magical world of flower fairies with the release of "Buttercup and Violet: The Cookie Thief" (published by Archway Publishing), the third installment in her "Flower Fairy Adventures" series.

Set in the imaginary place called Whispering Woods, the book follows Buttercup and Violet, two flower fairy friends, on another adventure. When Violet's freshly baked cookies mysteriously disappear, the fairies work together to uncover the identity of the mischievous cookie thief. The search culminates with a surprise that will delight both young and young-at-heart.

"Buttercup and Violet: The Cookie Thief" is a heartwarming story that highlights the value of teamwork, friendship and spending time in nature. The author continues to weave her signature charm and whimsy into each page, making this latest volume a must-read for fans of the series. The book's illustrations, made better by autumn's vibrant colors, also further ignite the reader's imagination and sense of wonder.

"Buttercup and Violet: The Cookie Thief" is now available at major book retailers and online platforms. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/858079-buttercup-and-violet to purchase a copy.

About the Author

Tanya Inks is a geophysical engineer who earned her master's degree from the Colorado School of Mines. She is also a writer, artist, and voracious reader. As a mother, Inks has always taken her daughter's education very seriously. By reading together at bedtime, she encouraged her daughter Samantha to love reading, which led Sammie to become an advanced reader at an early age. Thus, it was often difficult to find age-appropriate books at her reading level. The "Flower Fairy Adventures" series was written to aid parents in their quest for an age-appropriate book that their children will find both fascinating and challenging. Sammie adored listening to her mother's captivating narratives about Buttercup and Violet as a way to wind down before bedtime. The tales were filled with vivid imagery and enchanting characters that never failed to transport Sammie to a magical world of imagination and wonder. These stories were born out of the author's vivid imagination and centered around the enchanting world of flower fairies. Her creativity inspired her to write books, complete with her own watercolor illustrations, to bring the magical fairytales to life.

