ButterTree Blankets Brings Love You Can Feel Into the New Year

"We're grateful for the love we've received from our loyal customers and, in return, we want to share a little holiday cheer by offering blankets on sale this month and throughout the New Year so people can embrace the cozy side of life with ButterTree," said Marketing Manager, Emma Johnson.

Nothing says the holidays and wintertime like a favorite soft blanket. When it's time to pull out a blanket, this family business has households covered, providing ultra-soft microfleece options, including blanket hoodies, that feel rich and fluffy even after tossing them in the washing machine. Perfect for those hard-to-shop-for folks, ButterTree Blankets delivers a premium gift with inspirational messaging in 14 designs and various vibrant colors. Spanish versions and customizable options are also offered.

ButterTree Blankets are breathable for year-round comfort and feature neat stitching for long-lasting coziness. The offerings are five inches longer than competitors and extra soft with 280 GSM fleece (vs. others that have 22 GSM).

For upcoming holidays like Valentine's Day, consumers can look to ButterTree Blankets for gift ideas, such as:

Best Friend Blankets: Don't Just Say It... Show It: Make your best friend's day with a Friendship Blanket that says it all! Made with super-soft microfleece to feel like a warm hug, it's a gift you'll be proud to give. – Perfect for celebrating Galentine's Day, too!

I Love You Wearable Blanket for Couples: These one-size blanket hoodies are fashionably cozy and durable for cuddling up with your significant other. It's an inspirational and uplifting gift to show someone you care.

Te Amo: A blanket that says everything you want to say. Her favorite words, now on a super soft fleece throw blanket, are a gift for her that you'll be proud to give and one she'll cherish forever.

For more information, visit http://www.buttertreeblankets.com

About ButterTree Blankets:

We are a family business from Jackson, Wyoming. Our company is named after our two children, Vanessa and Oliver. Vanessa is a type of butterfly and Oliver was named after the olive tree - hence ButterTree! Our pride in our family company can be felt in the quality of our super soft blankets. We invite you to explore our unique collections and look forward to welcoming you to our ButterTree Family.

