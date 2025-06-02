Buy From A Black Woman Launches Buy From A Black Business Platform

Black businesses aren't lacking talent or dedication, they're lacking infrastructure and the kind of long-term support that helps entrepreneurs create generational wealth. Post this

"Black businesses aren't lacking talent or dedication, they're lacking infrastructure and the kind of long-term support that helps entrepreneurs create generational wealth. Buy From A Black Business fills this gap by giving them the tools, opportunities and community support they need to thrive," says Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman and Buy From A Black Business.

The platform features a curated directory, strategic promotional campaigns and collaborative programs designed to increase visibility and drive consumer engagement. The directory will officially launch on June 19, 2025, aligning symbolically with Juneteenth to underscore the connection between economic liberation and self-determination.

Businesses included in the directory will gain:

Visibility: Placement in front of more than 55,000 consumers annually

Promotion: Opportunities to be featured in national PR and marketing campaigns

Member exclusives: Community events and first access to business development resources, and new initiatives like We Have Our Own Shelves

The launch of Buy From A Black Business also kicks off the nonprofit's "A Summer of Legacy" campaign. The campaign will educate consumers on how to intentionally support Black-owned businesses beyond performative gestures, while encouraging long-term engagement that fuels sustainability, economic equity and generational wealth. Through storytelling, community events and national awareness efforts, A Summer of Legacy will highlight the essential role Black-owned businesses play in building thriving communities and shifting economic power.

"Legacy isn't something we inherit, it's something we create. A Summer of Legacy shows what happens when we move with intention, buy with purpose and turn everyday actions into economic power," explains Porcher.

Together with the summer campaign, the launch of the Buy From A Black Business platform reflects Buy From A Black Woman's ongoing commitment to building community-powered infrastructure, and to setting a new standard for what meaningful support and economic opportunity can look like for Black-owned businesses.

To learn more about Buy From A Black Business or to add your business to the directory, visit: BuyFromABlackBusiness.org.

About Buy From A Black Woman

Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory, and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.

Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.

Media Contact

Nantale Muwonge, Buy From A Black Woman, 1 4804206810, [email protected], BuyFromABlackBusiness.org

SOURCE Buy From A Black Woman