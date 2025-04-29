Buy From A Black Woman Wins Two Awards at the 2025 American Business Awards®

From advocacy to execution, every part of our work is intentional and community-centered. Post this

Judges commended Nikki for "elevating the discourse on Black women's economic power while driving real, measurable change." Her work combining research with action led to $2.7M in revenue generated for Black women-owned businesses in 2023/2024, despite the widespread defunding of DEI programs. The Buy From A Black Woman support team member was also recognized for exceptional organizational skills, a deep commitment to process optimization, and contributions that were described as both technical and transformational. One judge called the work a "standout example of what exceptional support leadership looks like."

"These recognitions speak to the power of what's possible when Black women lead," said Nikki Porcher. "From advocacy to execution, every part of our work is intentional and community-centered. I'm proud to share this moment with our team because their contributions are vital to every success we achieve," added Nikki.

Nikki founded Buy From A Black Woman in 2016 to combat the systemic barriers Black women face in entrepreneurship. What began as a business directory has grown into a multinational movement with 266.8K supporters, offering funding, resources and retail partnerships that have propelled 680+ businesses forward. Over time, Nikki has become a thought leader who has published articles and led research on entrepreneurship, including a critical study on DEI rollbacks; been invited to speak at major events such as Hope Global Forum and SXSW, and asked to lead a series of panels for The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans; while sharing her ideas across mediums (earning 10.6 billion media impressions last year), whether it's through features by major outlets such as AdWeek and Black Enterprise or her residency on the Karen Hunter Show on SiriusXM Urban View, or by producing award-winning content like BFABW's documentary Listen To Black Women: A Black Woman Research Project.



About Buy From A Black Woman

Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory, and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.

Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.

