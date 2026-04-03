Buya.com and UsedGuns.com Launch Redesigned Online Marketplace Experience for Pawn Shops and Gun Stores

"Our stores work hard to build great inventory. This update makes sure buyers can find it, and that when they make an offer, it turns into a real sale," said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Store Systems. Post this

A FASTER, CLEANER ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR USED GOODS AND FIREARMS

The redesigned storefront delivers faster page load times, cleaner product listings, and a significantly improved mobile shopping experience. Product listings are more prominently displayed, navigation requires fewer clicks, and the overall layout is designed to keep buyers moving from discovery to purchase. Bravo's eCommerce network spans five channels — www.buya.com, www.usedguns.com, Guns.com, eBay, and each retailer's own branded website — with inventory syncing automatically across all five in real time.

THE OFFER PROBLEM IS SOLVED

Customer payment is now verified and authorized before an offer is submitted to the store. When a store accepts, the order processes automatically, eliminating dead-end offers and manual follow-up. The updated My Offers dashboard gives buyers clearer offer status, better filtering, and improved shipping and payment handling throughout.

FRAUD PROTECTION BUILT FOR INDEPENDENT RETAILERS

Account-level security now enforces progressive login delays and lockouts after repeated failed attempts. Stores can also enable checkout fraud controls requiring address matching and cardholder name verification on first-time purchases, reducing chargebacks while maintaining a smooth experience for legitimate buyers.

MY FAVORITES, FFL FINDER, AND ADDITIONAL UPDATES

The Wishlist feature has been rebuilt as My Favorites, giving shoppers a faster and more reliable way to save items, searches, and stores. For firearm transactions on UsedGuns.com, the FFL Finder now supports search by store name, reducing drop-off at one of the most friction-heavy steps in an online firearms sale.

ABOUT BRAVO STORE SYSTEMS

Bravo Store Systems powers more than 4,000 pawn shops, gun stores, shooting ranges, and buy/sell/trade retailers across the United States. Its all-in-one platform covers point-of-sale, ATF compliance, eCommerce, and customer management, built by people who have run stores like yours. Bravo is led by CEO Tally Mack, a fifth-generation specialty retailer. Plans start at $99 per month. For more information, visit www.bravostoresystems.com or call (888) 407-6287.

Media Contact

Natalie GOguen, Bravo Store Systems, 1 888-407-6287, [email protected], www.bravostoresystems.com

SOURCE Bravo Store Systems