buybuy BABY Grand Opening Weekend: Biggest Baby Event Ever, Exciting In-Store Events, Registry Celebrations, and the Launch of New Digital Platform

The events are open to the public and attendees are invited to RSVP at Eventbrite for their desired day and location:

Saturday, Jan. 20 ( Paramus, NJ store only) and Sunday, Jan. 21 Grand Opening Celebration Weekend https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/buybuy-baby-january-grand-opening-event-2933619

( store only) and Grand Opening Celebration Weekend https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/buybuy-baby-january-grand-opening-event-2933619 Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 Registry Celebration Weekend https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/buybuy-baby-january-registry-celebration-2939209

Check @buybuyBABY on Instagram and Facebook to see upcoming schedule for Weekday workshops Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26:

buybuyBABY is the premier omni retailer in the baby space, carrying sought-after, quality brands such as UPPAbaby, 4Moms, Doona, Peg Perego, Chicco, Graco, Britax, Maxi Cosi, Cybex, Baby Jogger, Diono, Evolur, Fisher Price, Barbie, Babymoov, Baby Einstein, Skip Hop, Frida, Baby Delight, Boppy, MAM USA, and more. Consumers can shop across 11 stores or anytime anywhere at buybuybaby.com. The Registry conveniently offers consumers the ability to scan and add essentials for gear, nursery furniture, feeding and apparel directly from their smartphones.

"buybuy BABY is proud to reclaim the top spot as the leading specialty retailer in the baby space by offering customers an elevated shopping experience, a curated assortment anchored with the best brands and the guidance and expertise to support parents at each milestone," said Pete Daleiden, CEO of buybuy BABY. "We believe there is no substitute for the combined power of our in-store experience and our digital platform to help parents make the most informed decisions for their families."

At each of the 11 newly-opened stores from Massachusetts to Maryland, online at buybuybaby.com and through their social channels, the leading specialty retailer of all things baby will provide parents and expecting families educational opportunities to learn from professionals as they go through product demonstrations and share expertise during daily workshops covering parenting topics such as sleep, feeding, playtime, safety and gear. Additionally, buybuy BABY will feature big-ticket giveaways, gifts with purchases and other unique activations throughout the week.

Live demonstrations of baby products will help parents better understand how to use items they may be interested in adding to their nurseries, helping them make informed choices. Through education, giveaways and a fun, friendly and inviting atmosphere, buybuy BABY's mission is to make the new year a positive and supportive environment for parents and expecting families.

For more information on the new buybuy BABY, visit https://buybuybaby.com.

About buybuy BABY:

buybuy BABY is America's leading specialty baby brand, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood - across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, gear, nursery furniture, toys and apparel.

