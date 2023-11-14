buybuy BABY is Back! The Specialty Baby Brand Invites Shoppers to Its Store Celebration Events at 11 Retail Stores From Massachusetts to Maryland

"The best of everything baby is back!" said Pete Daleiden, CEO of buybuy BABY. "We are thrilled to welcome customers to our revamped stores for a first look at the latest and greatest curated assortment and an elevated shopping experience." Post this

Expectant parents and their friends and family can try out baby gear and other products through helpful demonstrations and hands-on activities. Baby and parenting experts will be on hand to discuss topics such as car seat selection and safety, nursing and feeding preparation, and postpartum recovery.

Participants can create their baby registry and scan to add "must have" essentials directly from their smartphones. Additionally, the celebratory events are an opportunity for expectant parents to build a community while enjoying delicious snacks and beverages to satisfy cravings.

Everyone who pre-registers will be eligible to receive special gifts while supplies last. Additionally, attendees that check-in at the event will be entered to win a variety of prizes (strollers, car seats, breast pumps) or their dream nursery!

"The future of buybuy BABY is bright, and our modest team is committed to ensuring that buybuy BABY remains the go-to destination for all parents, caregivers and families seeking thoughtfully designed and trusted, high-quality baby and toddler products, with exceptional customer service," added Daleiden. "We are just getting started and are grateful for the time and opportunity to rebuild this iconic brand into a new and improved iteration. Stay tuned!"

The new buybuy BABY offers an exceptional retail experience that inspires customers to embrace the journey of parenthood across every milestone, big and small.

For more information about the locations and events, visit https://bit.ly/buybuyBABYCELEBRATION

About buybuy BABY:

buybuy BABY is America's leading specialty baby brand, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood. The company offers a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, gear, nursery furniture, toys, and apparel.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://buybuybaby.com/

SOURCE buybuy BABY