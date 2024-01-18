buybuy BABY Launches Huge Grand Opening Events With Digital Giveaways, Including 11 Dream Nurseries and More Prizes Awarded to Expectant Parents

"As we reopen our doors to loyal customers and new arrivals, we want everyone from coast to coast to have the opportunity to celebrate the joys of parenthood while winning items that make life easier for new parents," said Pete Daleiden, CEO of buybuy BABY. Post this

The exciting nationwide giveaway is open to the public by filling out the entry form on the brand's new site. The entry opens at 9 a.m. EST and closes at 4 p.m. EST each day between Jan. 18 and Jan. 28.

"As we reopen our doors to loyal customers and new arrivals, we want everyone from coast to coast to have the opportunity to celebrate the joys of parenthood while winning items that make life easier for new parents," said Pete Daleiden, CEO of buybuy BABY. "Simply go to our landing page (http://www.buybuybaby.com/collections/biggest-baby-event-ever) and enter to win daily prizes with the chance to be one of the lucky recipients of a dream nursery. Stay tuned for daily updates on winners and more ways to win. It's our way of saying thanks for welcoming us back as we reclaim our spot as the top baby retailer."

buybuy BABY will unveil additional offers during the giveaway period for in-store and online discounts on purchases. Live streaming from the grand opening and registry events will allow customers to participate in the festivities from the comfort of their homes.

At each of the 11 newly-opened stores from Massachusetts to Maryland, online at buybuybaby.com and through their social channels, the leading specialty retailer of all things baby will provide parents and expecting families educational opportunities to learn from professionals as they go through product demonstrations and share expertise during daily workshops covering parenting topics such as sleep, feeding, playtime, safety and gear.

buybuyBABY is the premier retailer in the baby space, carrying sought-after, quality brands such as Stokke, Nanit, Evenflo, Mushie, Munchkin, Chicco, Graco, 4Moms, Itzy Ritzy, Evolur, Peg Perego, Burt's Bees, Milk Street Baby, UPPAbaby, Kids 2, BabyDelight, Dream on Me, Dr. Brown's, Boppy, Playskool, Baby Brezza and more.

The grand opening events are open to the public and attendees are invited to RSVP at Eventbrite for their desired day and location:

Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21 Grand Opening Celebration Weekend https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/buybuy-baby-january-grand-opening-event-2933619

Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 Registry Celebration Weekend https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/buybuy-baby-january-registry-celebration-2939209

For more information on the new buybuy BABY, visit http://www.buybuybaby.com.

About buybuy BABY:

buybuy BABY is America's leading specialty baby brand, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood - across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, gear, nursery furniture, toys and apparel.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected]

SOURCE buybuy BABY