buybuy BABY Launches Huge Grand Opening Events With Digital Giveaways, Including 11 Dream Nurseries and More Prizes Awarded to Expectant Parents

The premier baby retailer will award $30,000 in prizes to lucky winners of their national contest, with thousands of dollars worth of prizes given out daily during week-long celebrations.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- buybuy BABY announces its biggest giveaway of the year during its huge grand opening events, kicking off with week-long events taking place from Saturday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 28. The giveaway extravaganza is part of buybuy BABY's reentry into the baby space as the premier baby retailer, with the opening of 11 stores and the official unveiling of its enhanced digital platform and baby registry. A total of $30,000 in prizes will be awarded.
buybuyBABY adds more opportunities for expectant parents to have the nursery of their dreams, with thousands of dollars worth of prizes to be given out daily during the digital giveaway. The family-loving brand will cap off the celebratory week with a grand prize of 11 fully-appointed nurseries awarded on Jan. 28. Shoppers will see what they can look forward to in 2024 from buybuyBABY while entering to win big-ticket items on their wish lists and baby registries.
The exciting nationwide giveaway is open to the public by filling out the entry form on the brand's new site. The entry opens at 9 a.m. EST and closes at 4 p.m. EST each day between Jan. 18 and Jan. 28.
"As we reopen our doors to loyal customers and new arrivals, we want everyone from coast to coast to have the opportunity to celebrate the joys of parenthood while winning items that make life easier for new parents," said Pete Daleiden, CEO of buybuy BABY. "Simply go to our landing page (http://www.buybuybaby.com/collections/biggest-baby-event-ever) and enter to win daily prizes with the chance to be one of the lucky recipients of a dream nursery. Stay tuned for daily updates on winners and more ways to win. It's our way of saying thanks for welcoming us back as we reclaim our spot as the top baby retailer."
buybuy BABY will unveil additional offers during the giveaway period for in-store and online discounts on purchases. Live streaming from the grand opening and registry events will allow customers to participate in the festivities from the comfort of their homes.
At each of the 11 newly-opened stores from Massachusetts to Maryland, online at buybuybaby.com and through their social channels, the leading specialty retailer of all things baby will provide parents and expecting families educational opportunities to learn from professionals as they go through product demonstrations and share expertise during daily workshops covering parenting topics such as sleep, feeding, playtime, safety and gear.
buybuyBABY is the premier retailer in the baby space, carrying sought-after, quality brands such as Stokke, Nanit, Evenflo, Mushie, Munchkin, Chicco, Graco, 4Moms, Itzy Ritzy, Evolur, Peg Perego, Burt's Bees, Milk Street Baby, UPPAbaby, Kids 2, BabyDelight, Dream on Me, Dr. Brown's, Boppy, Playskool, Baby Brezza and more.
The grand opening events are open to the public and attendees are invited to RSVP at Eventbrite for their desired day and location:
Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21 Grand Opening Celebration Weekend https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/buybuy-baby-january-grand-opening-event-2933619
Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 Registry Celebration Weekend https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/buybuy-baby-january-registry-celebration-2939209
For more information on the new buybuy BABY, visit http://www.buybuybaby.com.
About buybuy BABY:
buybuy BABY is America's leading specialty baby brand, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood - across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, gear, nursery furniture, toys and apparel.
Media Contact
Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected]
SOURCE buybuy BABY
Share this article