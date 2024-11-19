BuyDRM and Whale TV Collaborate to Ensure DRM Compatibility

"BuyDRM's history of successful commercial DRM deployments made the choice to use MultiKey Service an easy one. Having the right security measures implemented on our widespread platform is hugely important to us and our content partners," said Raymond Chung, CTO at Whale TV Post this

Whale TV is a licensable independent operating system for TVs and projectors that combines and organizes all entertainment on one screen, whether it's broadcast, streamed or playing on a connected device. Whale TV also helps consumers find entertainment to watch through powerful discovery features such as AI-powered recommendations and universal search.

"A robust DRM implementation is imperative for Smart TV operating systems like Whale TV in order to secure content being delivered on the platform," said Christopher Levy, BuyDRM CEO & Co-Founder. "Whale TV is able to utilize the MultiKey multi-DRM service as a test bench to validate and deliver Widevine and PlayReady licenses to scale around the globe."

"BuyDRM's history of successful commercial DRM deployments made the choice to use MultiKey Service an easy one. Having the right security measures implemented on our widespread platform is hugely important to us and our content partners," said Raymond Chung, CTO at Whale TV. "Whale TV is now compatible with KeyOS and therefore, approved by major studios and entertainment content providers."

About BuyDRM

BuyDRM™ is a leading global provider of content security services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology. With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands such as ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Daily Rounds, Deluxe Digital, EPIX, FuboTV, POPS Singapore, Rakuten Viki, Redbox, Roku, Samsung TV+, SBS Belgium, Showtime, Sinclair Digital, Soundcloud, Sportradar, TubiTV and ViaPlay.

For more information, please visit https://www.buydrm.com/

About Whale TV

Whale TV is an independent TV operating system that makes TVs smart and simple to use. Since its inception in 2011, the company has worked with 400+ TV brands and enables 41.1M monthly active TVs around the world to help consumers discover, find and watch their favorite entertainment. With its easy-to-use TV OS, the company connects consumers, TV brands, content providers and advertisers. Whale TV is headquartered in Singapore and has teams collaborating across the globe to make TV better for everyone.

For more information, please visit https://www.whaletv.com/

