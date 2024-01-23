BuyDRM Enables Secure Cloud Video Encoding with Google Cloud

"As a long-time Certified Widevine DRM Partner, BuyDRM has demonstrated its clear ability to support Google Cloud customers in the streaming video space," - Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment and Gaming Partnerships, Google Cloud Post this

"As a long-time Certified Widevine DRM Partner, BuyDRM has demonstrated its clear ability to support Google Cloud customers in the streaming video space," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment and Gaming Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Expanding BuyDRM's support for Google Cloud's Live Stream API just furthers this track record of success."

BuyDRM™ is a leading global provider of content security services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology. With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands such as ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Daily Rounds, Deluxe Digital, EPIX, FuboTV, POPS Singapore, Rakuten Viki, Redbox, SBS Belgium, Showtime, Sinclair Digital, Sportradar, Samsung TV+, TubiTV and ViaPlay.

