BuyDRM Enables Secure Cloud Video Encoding with Google Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuyDRM announced today its KeyOS Content Encryption Key API is integrated with Google Cloud's Live Stream API allowing LIVE premium video content to output DRM protected streams. Google Cloud customers can easily connect to KeyOS to create encryption keys and pass those keys to the Google Cloud Live Stream API using Secret Manager. The integration is intended to streamline DRM deployment workflows for live content in the cloud.
"This integration is just another example of our close relationship with Google Cloud," said Christopher Levy, BuyDRM CEO & Co-Founder. "Our mission reaches beyond simply protecting media & entertainment assets. We also put a strong emphasis on the importance of strategic integrations that allow users to focus on delivering a successful product to the consumer and integrations like this one are what makes that possible."
"As a long-time Certified Widevine DRM Partner, BuyDRM has demonstrated its clear ability to support Google Cloud customers in the streaming video space," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment and Gaming Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Expanding BuyDRM's support for Google Cloud's Live Stream API just furthers this track record of success."
About BuyDRM
BuyDRM™ is a leading global provider of content security services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology. With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands such as ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Daily Rounds, Deluxe Digital, EPIX, FuboTV, POPS Singapore, Rakuten Viki, Redbox, SBS Belgium, Showtime, Sinclair Digital, Sportradar, Samsung TV+, TubiTV and ViaPlay.
