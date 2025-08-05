BuyDRM's MultiKey Service Powers Secure Streaming on Telenet "TV Iconic"

MultiKey is "Studio-Grade" Multi-DRM for Streaming

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuyDRM, a leading provider of content security services for premium video announced today that Telenet, a Belgian based provider of cable and broadband services, is using the KeyOS MultiKey Service from BuyDRM to secure the delivery of Start Over TV (SOTV), Catch Up TV (CATV), and VOD video content on their Telenet "TV Iconic" product. KeyOS is an award-winning studio-approved Multi-DRM platform recognized around the world as the first line of defense for many of the largest brands in media and entertainment. BuyDRM's pedigree in the content security industry reaches back over 24 years to the early days of DRM and streaming.

Telenet TV Iconic is a comprehensive TV package offered by Telenet. It provides access to a wide range of channels and services, allowing users to enjoy television in high quality. The package includes more than 90 channels, streaming services, and radio stations.

"Delivering secure content en masse to residential consumers requires a flexible and robust content security strategy," said Christopher Levy, BuyDRM CEO & Co-Founder. "Telenet will benefit from our 25 years of delivering commercial DRM solutions and services that have been trusted by many of the globe's major M&E brands for over two decades."

"Maintaining the viewer experience that our customers expect while protecting the assets of the copyright holders is a challenging but vital component of our delivery model" said Frederick Boey, Category Lead - Direct Procurement, and Benny Den Trooster, Chief Video Engineer. "BuyDRM's KeyOS platform is a trusted measure in ensuring that standard which meets the security demands of "TV Iconic."

About BuyDRM

BuyDRM is a leading global provider of content security services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology. With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands such as ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Daily Rounds, EPIX, FuboTV, PlayMedia, Rakuten Viki, Roku, Samsung TV+, Red Bee Media, SBS Australia, Soundcloud, Sportradar, TubiTV, and Vubiquity.

For more information, please visit www.buydrm.com/

About Telenet

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium and Luxembourg, Telenet is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand names Telenet and Eltrona, the company provides digital television, broadband, fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders, Brussels and Luxembourg. Under the brand name BASE, it supplies digital television, broadband and mobile telephony services in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions.

Telenet also owns 67% of Wyre, an infrastructure company, responsible for developing the fiber-optic network of the future and owns Telenet holding's former HFC network. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant. Telenet is a 100% owned subsidiary of Liberty Global.

Additional information on Telenet and its products can be obtained from the Company's website www.telenet.be.

