Buying Sandlot Summit to Bring Youth Sports Operators, Investors and Tech Leaders to Philadelphia

We aim for the Buying Sandlot Summit to be the tentpole event for this $60B industry

The Summit is built around a straightforward idea: put the people building, running, funding and serving youth sports in the same room. The agenda covers consolidation and exits, tech platform growth and opportunities, streaming, sponsorship, professionalized recreation, compliance and safety, athlete development, and athlete data and NIL.

The speaker list spans dozens of leaders from youth sports technology, media, operating businesses and service providers. Speakers confirmed so far include Matt Mueller, COO of Hudl; Rob Ponger, CEO of Perfect Game; Jeremy Goldberg, President of LeagueApps; Greg Ludke, COO of TeamSnap; Aman Loomba, SVP, Product Management and Design at GameChanger; Jason Sacks, CEO of Positive Coaching Alliance; Eric Vardon, President of EventConnect; and John Stewart, CEO of Fastbreak AI, along with leaders from PlayOn, Baller TV, Rush Soccer, i9 Sports, US Sports Camps, Base Sports Group, Rematch and others.

Registered attendees also include people from Little League International, IMG Academy, Sports Facilities Companies, Unrivaled Sports, Rawlings, Playmetrics, Prep Network, Wharton, and several large private equity firms active in youth sports.

"Buying Sandlot has already become the go-to publication that covers the youth sports space online, and now it will host the event that brings it together IRL," Scott said.

The Buying Sandlot newsletter reaches more than 15,000 investors, owners, and operators from organizations including Unrivaled Sports, Perfect Game, TeamSnap, LeagueApps, GameChanger, Hudl and Nike. The Summit extends that coverage to an in-person event for the executives, owners, and investors making decisions across the industry.

Registration is open at BuyingSandlot.com, or through the official event site: https://events.buyingsandlot.com/summit-2026

About Buying Sandlot

Buying Sandlot is a media company focused on the business of youth sports. Its coverage includes deals, investments, market trends, facilities, technology, events, data and analysis for investors, owners, and operators. Founded in 2025 by sports media veteran Kyle Scott, who previously founded the popular Philly sports site Crossing Broad, Buying Sandlot has quickly grown to become the must-read read publication in the youth sports industry. It also has a podcast, YouTube channel, and social media accounts which feature interviews with leaders in the youth sports business. You can subscribe to the newsletter here: https://www.buyingsandlot.com/.

Media Contact

Kyle Scott, Buying Sandlot, 1 (215) 703-7489, [email protected], https://www.buyingsandlot.com

