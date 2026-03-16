Buyouts and Gen II Fund Services Release Ninth Annual Emerging Manager Report

"In a bifurcated market, experience may clear early hurdles in fundraising, but platform maturity and an optimized operating structure is the differentiator," said Jeff Gendel, Principal of Gen II Fund Services. Post this

Back-office sophistication is a key success factor. "In a bifurcated market, experience may clear early hurdles in fundraising, but platform maturity and an optimized operating structure is the differentiator," said Jeff Gendel, Principal of Gen II Fund Services. "Emerging managers who treat fund administration as a value driver, not a back-office task, will be better positioned to survive consolidation and eventually graduate from the emerging manager class."

Among the big themes covered in this year's survey are:

Market sentiment – gauging the confidence of emerging managers in the current climate

Seeding portfolio strategies – the extent managers are using this approach to attract LPs

Sourcing LP capital – where managers are finding their commitments

Outsourcing – what managers want most from third-party service providers

Hiring trends – emerging managers' most sought-after skills and biggest challenges

Significant findings from the survey:

Market conditions are seen as the most challenging aspect of the fundraise, cited by 51% of respondents

Despite the difficult fundraising climate, emerging managers are continuing to raise capital; 56% of manager respondents are currently fundraising, up from 55% a year earlier

More managers are using AI-based solutions, with 41% of managers integrating AI into both their operations and portfolio companies

The average length of time between first and final close shortened slightly in 2025 to 15.8 months, from 18.0 the previous year

A third of emerging manager respondents are using a seeded portfolio strategy to attract investors

Recession in core markets is seen as having the greatest impact on performance over the next 12 months, according to nearly half of this year's survey respondents

The Private Equity Emerging Manager Report can be downloaded at: https://www.buyoutsinsider.com/emerging-manager-survey-2026-download/

Graeme Kerr, Editor of Buyouts Emerging Manager Report 2026, said, "We are delighted once again to publish this report in partnership with Gen II Fund Services. Now in its ninth year, the survey data tracks the sentiments of emerging managers on a broad range of factors from fundraising to talent acquisition. This year's findings show that despite the challenging fundraising climate in the private equity industry, there are real growth opportunities for emerging managers if they have the proven expertise to stand out from the crowd."

About Buyouts https://www.buyoutsinsider.com/

Today, Buyouts is the leading authority in North American private equity intelligence, data and trend analysis. Buyouts' award-winning editorial and research teams have sources deeply rooted in the private equity market to provide exclusive insight on fundraising, capital sources, LP allocation strategies, investment performance data and LP/GP profiles.

About Gen II Fund Services https://www.gen2fund.com/

Gen II is a leading independent fund administration provider for private capital asset managers and investors. Distinguished by its bespoke service offerings and robust technological infrastructure, the company has grown to become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators since its inception in 2009, and now oversees more than $1 trillion of private fund capital.

Gen II's transatlantic operational reach is redefining excellence in the fund administration sector enabling it to provide unparalleled service capabilities to fund managers and investors globally. The company helps GPs to navigate complex international markets and regulations whilst effectively managing their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications.

About the Report

The Emerging Manager Report, published by Buyouts in partnership with Gen II Fund Services, LLC, is the private equity industry's primary source for PE/VC emerging managers and institutional investors with an appetite to back them. A total of 101 emerging managers were surveyed between October 29 and December 15, 2025. The results are released annually in October.

Media Contact

Natalie Novakova, Buyouts, 1 646-356-4530, [email protected], www.buyoutsinsider.com

Jeff Gendel, Gen II Fund Services, LLC, 1 212-408-0501, [email protected], www.gen2fund.com

SOURCE Buyouts