BuyQ Awards New Group Purchasing Agreement to School Outfitters

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuyQ, the only group purchasing organization devoted specifically to charter and private schools, today announced the award of a new group purchasing agreement with School Outfitters, a leading provider of classroom furniture known for their design and implementation of flexible learning environments. Through the new agreement, charter and private schools across the country will now have automatic access to pre-negotiated discounts and other benefits on School Outfitters' complete line of furniture and accompanying services.

BuyQ selected School Outfitters following an open and competitive request for proposals (RFP) based on the combined purchasing power of BuyQ's more than 4,100 current charter and private school participants. RFP responses were evaluated by a committee of school procurement professionals and BuyQ representatives. The resulting contract offers all charter and private schools a new EDGAR-compliant option in this category.

"Due to its cost and complexity, furniture is an extremely important category to our charter and private school participants," said Christine Rafanelli, Co-founder and CEO of BuyQ. "School Outfitters stood out in our RFP review due to their strong customer support and design services, their comprehensive catalog of school furniture and equipment, including their own exclusive brands, and the value they offered our charter and private school participants. We are very pleased to add School Outfitters to our portfolio."

Founded in 1998, School Outfitters equips schools nationwide with everything from furniture, storage, soft seating, and thousands of other products through numerous partnerships with the most trusted furniture brands in the industry plus their own four exclusive brands – Learniture, Egghead, Norwood and Sprogs. In addition, School Outfitters offers a dedicated, national sales team, start to finish project management, four warehouses across the country, and their own factory filled with an extensive line of quick-ship inventory.

"School Outfitters is 100% employee owned. Our mission is to help educators of today design the future of learning," said Tom Brennan, CEO of School Outfitters. "With the BuyQ contract in place, we are better equipped than ever to serve charter and private schools and look forward to helping them meet their goals for outfitting an entire classroom, designing a specialty space for collaboration or relaxation, or embarking on the construction of a whole new campus."

To access their special pricing and benefits, charter and private schools can visit https://buyq.org/vendors/school-outfitters. There is no cost for schools to use the contract and no long-term commitment or spend minimums are required.

About BuyQ

BuyQ helps charter and private schools do more with their money. Through a portfolio of audit-friendly group purchasing contracts and other benefit programs, charter and private schools realize immediate savings and enhanced service from top national vendors, plus a purchasing advocate to guide them through the process — all at no cost to the school. Learn more at BuyQ.org.

About School Outfitters

School Outfitters is a national supplier of educational furniture. School Outfitters is 100% employee owned with a long-standing leadership team of furniture experts. We are proud to have 97% of the top 1,000 school districts as repeat customers. Customers choose School Outfitters for our design and installation experts we make available to them to ensure their projects are delivered on time and on budget. We are known for our innovation in flexible furnishings, collaborative arrangements, and technology integrations. School Outfitters has sales offices and warehouses across the country with our national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Media Contact

BuyQ Media Team, BuyQ, 1 (833) 476-2897, [email protected], BuyQ.org

SOURCE BuyQ