Buzz Dealer's CEO Uri Samet, accepted into Forbes Agency Council

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uri Samet, CEO and co-founder of Buzz Dealer, the leading global digital marketing agency which specialized in digital PR, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Samet was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Uri into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Samet has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Samet will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Samet will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"We at Buzz Dealer are excited to take part in this important project, founded by the Forbes Agency Council," remarked Samet on the matter. "We at Buzz Dealer have been and still are pioneers in everything related to digital marketing and PR, paving the way for the industry of reputation management consultants. I am humbled by the opportunity to share my insights on this fascinating and emerging field with the many readers of Forbes around the world. I am sure that this collaboration will contribute to Buzz Dealer's development as a leading digital PR and marketing firm in the near and far future."

