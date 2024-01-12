Buzz Me In, Online Sex and Body-Positive Pleasure Products Store Celebrates First Anniversary in Pittsburgh

"Looking around the city I love and not finding a place for me–a queer, BIPOC person seeking accessible [products]; I realized I had to create the space myself. Everyone deserves a safe, shame-free, inclusive space to explore desire and pleasure." - Mona Wiley, owner of Buzz Me In Post this

Buzz Me In is committed to making pleasure accessible to all, offering a thoughtfully selected range of wellness products and resources. The carefully curated selection on their website includes:

Wellness Products: Supporting health, pleasure, and well-being for individuals of all body types.

Educational Resources: Providing informative content on various aspects of intimacy and wellness.

"Looking around the city I love and not finding a place for me–a queer, BIPOC person seeking accessible [products]; I realized I had to create the space myself," says Mona Wiley, owner of Buzz Me In. "Everyone deserves a safe, shame-free, inclusive space to explore desire and pleasure."

Throughout the past year, Buzz Me In has actively engaged with the community through various events, focusing on promoting a culture of inclusivity and well-being. Emphasizing their commitment to these values, Buzz Me In now seeks to expand its outreach to establishments interested in fostering a culture of inclusivity and well-being.

For more information, check out their social media pages via Instagram @buzzmeinstore and Twitter @buzzmeinstore, or visit their website at http://www.BuzzMeInStore.com.

About Buzz Me In:

Established in 2023 by Mona Wiley, a queer, POC, activist, and educator, Buzz Me In stands as a sex and body-positive, inclusive wellness store. Their discreet online platform delivers a carefully curated range of products and resources right to your door.

Media Contact

Mona Wiley, Buzz Me In, 412-223-7887, mona@buzzmeinstore.com, https://buzzmeinstore.com/

SOURCE Buzz Me In