Buzz Solutions Raises $5M to Accelerate Adoption of its AI-Powered Platform for Visual Grid Infrastructure Inspections and Monitoring

Buzz Solutions uses the power of AI to address these needs. The company has gained significant market traction with utilities that use its PowerAI platform for visual infrastructure inspections and predictive maintenance. The company enables field teams to identify anomalies and prioritize maintenance to reduce the likelihood of grid-sparked wildfires, forced shutdowns and power outages. At substations, utilities deploy PowerGUARD, Buzz's AI solution for fixed camera systems providing 24/7 surveillance, equipment monitoring, condition assessments, and fire or smoke-related alerts - all in real time.

"We started with a mission to provide utilities with the most efficient and accurate way to inspect and safeguard the world's power infrastructure," said CEO Kaitlyn Albertoli. "Over seven years, we've collaborated with key leaders across utility operations, technology, and asset management, working to solve their most pressing grid modernization needs. These industry insights coupled with our deep AI expertise have underpinned our success and positioned Buzz as the market leader. This latest round of financing will fund our next growth phase and expansion into new use cases associated with inspecting and monitoring critical infrastructure."

The investment brings the total raised to $10.7M with a previous round of $3.3M from 2022 and two $1.2M convertible notes in 2020 and in early 2023. Buzz plans to deploy the capital to scale both PowerAI and PowerGUARD offerings across utilities in the U.S. and internationally.

"Utilities are increasingly deploying AI to help tackle challenges related to safety and environmental sustainability in a cost efficient way." said David Zusman, Managing Partner at GoPoint Ventures. "With the most accurate AI powered solutions on the market, Buzz is quickly becoming the power industry's leading partner in infrastructure inspections and substation security. Buzz Solutions helps utilities conduct more efficient and accurate inspections, reduce the risk of infrastructure failure, and safeguard critical assets - all while saving millions of dollars annually."

Buzz Solutions was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Kaitlyn Albertoli and Vikhyat Chaudhry, two Stanford graduates that connected over a shared passion for environmental sustainability and technology innovation. Capitalizing on the large opportunity to help utility companies improve efficiencies and reduce risk, Buzz has rapidly become a leader in AI-powered visual inspections for T&D and substation infrastructure. With years of real visual data training its AI, Buzz's technology has been proven in the field by the industry's most demanding customers.

Buzz Solutions safeguards the world's energy infrastructure with an AI-powered predictive analytics platform for visual infrastructure inspections. The company enables field teams to prioritize and perform maintenance in a timely manner reducing the likelihood of wildfires, forced shutdowns, and power outages resulting from failed grid infrastructure. Buzz also enables utilities to monitor substation infrastructure for security, safety, and high-energy events. Buzz works with several large utilities across North America, including the New York Power Authority and Southern California Edison. The company is backed by GoPoint Ventures, Blackhorn Ventures, and MaC Venture Capital. Buzz was established and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit http://www.buzzsolutions.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

GoPoint Ventures was founded to invest its principals' capital alongside visionary entrepreneurs. We provide equity dollars and hands-on partnership to businesses nearing a growth inflection. The companies we support have outstanding leadership, strong market differentiation and a clear strategic plan. GoPoint Ventures is typically a lead investor through multiple capital rounds and aims to partner with founders over the full lifecycle of a company.

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

