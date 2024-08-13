Buzz Solutions Wins at The 2024 SaaS Awards in the Energy & Utilities Category

We continue to scale our SaaS product offerings and bring value to the power industry by helping modernize energy infrastructure inspections with actionable intelligence. Post this

"There is so much amazing innovation happening in the Energy and Utilities industry and it's incredible to be helping spearhead this change as a software company enabling a safer and more sustainable power grid," said Kaitlyn Albertoli, CEO and Co-founder of Buzz Solutions. "We are honored to have been selected as the winner in the Energy and Utility category for this year's SaaS awards and it's a recognition made possible by our utility customers, technology partners, and the entire Buzz Solutions team."

Buzz Solution's product, PowerAI, offers an AI-based anomaly detection platform that redefines accuracy and consistency in power infrastructure with the most accurate visual data processing in the industry. The solution goes beyond mere detection; it's a proactive tool that empowers utilities to mitigate issues swiftly, saving both time and money.

"This award brings another validation of our proven and leading SaaS and AI products for our utility customers and partners." said Vikhyat Chaudhry, COO and CTO of Buzz Solutions. "We continue to scale our SaaS product offerings and bring value to the power industry by helping modernize energy infrastructure inspections with actionable intelligence."

"We're thrilled to reveal the winners of The 2024 SaaS Awards after three intense rounds of judging. It's been an outstanding edition of the awards this year, and the team and I would like to thank all those organizations that entered," said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. "Buzz Solutions has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and is a more than deserving winner of Energy & Utilities."

"The caliber of the finalists this year was particularly high, which is a testament to this wonderful achievement. A huge congratulations to Buzz Solutions, and to all of 2024's winners. We are extremely excited to see how they continue to drive the industry forwards in the coming years," added Williams.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in Spring 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in SaaS solutions.

About Buzz Solutions

Buzz Solutions safeguards the world's energy infrastructure with an AI-powered predictive analytics platform for visual infrastructure inspections. The company enables field teams to prioritize and perform maintenance in a timely manner reducing the likelihood of wildfires, forced shutdowns, and power outages resulting from failed grid infrastructure. Buzz also enables utilities to monitor substation infrastructure for security, safety, and high-energy events. Buzz works with several large utilities across North America, including the New York Power Authority and Southern California Edison. The company is backed by GoPoint Ventures, Blackhorn Ventures, and MaC Venture Capital. Buzz was established and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit http://www.buzzsolutions.co or follow us on LinkedIn.

