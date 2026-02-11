BuzzTheory Launches AI RevX™ to Help B2B Brands Compete for AI Visibility, Validation and Recommendation as 89% of B2B Buyers Use Generative AI in the Buying Process

"AI is already acting as the front door to B2B buying. Before a human buyer ever talks to sales, AI systems are deciding which vendors are even worth considering." Post this

As AI-powered tools increasingly shape vendor shortlists before human engagement, businesses that are not clearly understood by AI systems risk being excluded from consideration altogether. This shift aligns with Gartner's prediction that traditional search engine volume will decline by 25 percent by 2026 as buyers turn to AI assistants and agents.

"AI is already acting as the front door to B2B buying," said Khali Henderson, Senior Partner at BuzzTheory. "Before a human buyer ever talks to sales, AI systems are deciding which vendors are even worth considering. If your website doesn't clearly communicate what you sell, why you're credible and how you're different in a way AI can understand, you don't make that cut. AI RevX was built for this exact moment."

What AI RevX Delivers

AI RevX is a strategic consulting service built on BuzzTheory's proprietary Revenue Signal Architecture™ methodology and the company's proprietary platform that evaluates and scores AI revenue signals. AI RevX evaluates, develops and amplifies the signals that influence both humans and AI, architecting for visibility, selection and revenue in the era of AI-mediated commerce.

"Unlike traditional SEO or schema validation tools, AI RevX identifies, measures and optimizes the proof points AI systems use to assess vendors," said Henderson. "These signals include awards, certifications, customer outcomes, pricing clarity, authority mentions, partnerships and other credibility markers that drive both AI and human trust."

BuzzTheory's AI RevX service is delivered in a three-phase approach:

Diagnose: BuzzTheory's proprietary AI RevX platform generates an AI Revenue Readiness™ Score, revealing which proof points AI systems need to recommend a vendor are missing or misconfigured.

Architect: BuzzTheory's team designs a custom Revenue Signal Architecture that positions the enterprise to earn AI trust and endorsement against competitors, addressing structured data, content signals, authority markers and trust indicators across the entire digital presence.

Deploy: Done-with-you or done-for-you implementation and ongoing optimization as AI platforms evolve.

Introducing Revenue Signal Architecture™

Revenue Signal Architecture is BuzzTheory's proprietary methodology for constructing and coordinating revenue-critical content, code and structure for human, search engine and AI conversion. It builds on BuzzTheory's pioneering work in AI search optimization with proven inclusion methodologies before naming conventions existed for generative engine optimization (GEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO).

"We built AI RevX because enterprises need to appeal to humans, traditional search and AI tools simultaneously while dealing with fragmented funnels and other fundamental changes in go-to-market motions," said Casey Freymuth, Managing Partner at BuzzTheory.

"The impact is not limited to digital operations," Freymuth said. "Companies need to support direct and indirect sales efforts when buyers ask AI about the firms they're representing. Every citation, inclusion and approval you earn is one a competitor loses. It's a zero-sum game. AI RevX addresses all of these needs strategically and cohesively in a reliable framework that supports all aspects of this new, AI-mediated revenue reality."

Learn more about AI RevX and meet members of the BuzzTheory team at IT Expo 2026, Booth 763, February 11-12, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

About BuzzTheory

BuzzTheory is a B2B revenue marketing consultancy specializing in AI-era revenue optimization, direct revenue generation and channel marketing. Using its proprietary AI RevX platform and methodology, the firm helps B2B companies capture pipeline across AI-driven buyer journeys, partner ecosystems and direct sales motions. Recognized by leading analysts and media including Forrester (Global Top 13 for channel marketing and PR), MarTech Outlook (Global Top 10) and Canalys, BuzzTheory delivers comprehensive revenue activation planning and execution. Learn more at www.buzztheory.com.

