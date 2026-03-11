BuzzTheory's AI RevX™ Wins 2026 CVAI Award for AI Advisory and Delivering AI Outcomes

AI RevX™ is the first AI revenue optimization service designed to help B2B companies compete for visibility, validation and recommendation as AI reshapes search and purchasing behavior. Post this

AI RevX™ is the first AI revenue optimization service designed to help B2B companies compete for visibility, validation and recommendation as AI reshapes search and purchasing behavior.

As generative AI becomes a dominant source of buyer research, with 89 percent of B2B buyers already using generative AI during the purchasing process, companies must ensure they are clearly understood and endorsed by AI systems before human sales engagement ever begins.

AI RevX is a strategic consulting service built on BuzzTheory's proprietary Revenue Signal Architecture™ methodology and the company's proprietary platform that evaluates and scores AI revenue signals. It builds on BuzzTheory's pioneering work in generative engine optimization (GEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO).

The CVAI Award underscores BuzzTheory's leadership in helping enterprises align direct sales, partner ecosystems and digital presence to compete effectively in an era where AI systems increasingly influence vendor evaluation and selection.

AI RevX evaluates, develops and amplifies the revenue signals that AI tools, including search engines, assistants and emerging AI agents, rely on when discovering, validating and recommending vendors.

Unlike traditional SEO or schema automation tools, AI RevX identifies, measures and optimizes the development and delivery of proof that points AI systems use to assess vendors, including technical and nontechnical factors that influence both AI and human trust.

"Every revenue path runs through AI," said Khali Henderson, Senior Partner at BuzzTheory. "You must optimize for AI validation and whether it finds you credible and recommends you to the users it serves across all your revenue pathways. AI RevX helps you compete in this new, AI-mediated reality."

AI RevX addresses all the ways AI encounters and validates companies for prospects and sales partners, including:

Search (AEO, GEO and SEO): Buyer queries a search or AI assistant for vendor or category leaders. Your business either surfaces or it doesn't.

Paid Ads: Buyer clicks your ad and immediately has AI vet your company before engaging.

Referrals/Word of Mouth: A colleague, friend or acquaintance recommends you. Before reaching out, the buyer asks AI what they know about your company.

Trade Shows & Events: You meet at your booth. That night in the hotel, your prospective customer or sales partner researches every vendor they met.

Direct Sales Outreach: SDR launches a cold campaign to book a meeting. The prospect vets your company with AI before moving forward.

Channel / Sales Partners: Your partner recommends your solution. The prospect has an AI assistant vet your company before proceeding.

About BuzzTheory

BuzzTheory is a B2B revenue marketing consultancy specializing in AI-era revenue optimization, direct revenue generation and channel marketing. Using its proprietary AI RevX platform and methodology, the firm helps B2B companies capture pipeline across AI-driven buyer journeys, partner ecosystems and direct sales motions. Recognized by leading analysts and media including Forrester (Global Top 13 for channel marketing and PR), MarTech Outlook (Global Top 10) and Canalys, BuzzTheory delivers comprehensive revenue activation planning and execution. Learn more at www.buzztheory.com.

