BWT Alpine F1 Team and Alpine Endurance Team announce partnership with INFINOX

INFINOX marks its 15th year with ground-breaking partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team and Alpine Endurance Team

EBÈNE, Mauritius, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINOX, the globally recognised online trading brand, announces its partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team and Alpine Endurance Team as Official CFD Global Trading Partner. This partnership marks an impressive 15-year industry celebration of the INFINOX brand.

A shared passion for cutting-edge performance and a relentless pursuit of excellence makes this an ideal partnership between INFINOX and Alpine Motorsports' racing teams.

Jay Mawji, CEO of INFINOX:

"Within the hard numbers of ultimate performance, the approach to relationships and teamwork has been an influential factor behind the motivation of this partnership. INFINOX values partnerships and relationships above all else, a similar culture held at Alpine Motorsports."

The partnership is officially commencing at the first race of the new Formula 1 season, the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Promising an electrifying presence on the global stage, the partnership entails INFINOX branding displayed on the BWT Alpine F1 Team A524, as well as on the Alpine Endurance A424. Additionally, the INFINOX brand will be emblazoned on drivers and mechanics suits, team collateral, and at-track assets, ensuring maximum brand visibility throughout the season.

David Gendry, VP, Chief Commercial Officer BWT Alpine F1 Team & VP Communications Alpine Brand:

"We are very pleased to be partnering with INFINOX, a leader in international online trading, and welcome them to the BWT Alpine F1 Team and Alpine Endurance Team. Together we look forward to fruitful collaborations on the global scene."

About INFINOX

INFINOX, a global, multi-regulated online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries, has earned a strong reputation for integrity and trust since its establishment in 2009. Serving clients worldwide, INFINOX facilitates trading across diverse asset classes, from forex to equities, commodities, and crypto CFDs. The company provides personalised customer service. INFINOX clients range from individual traders, social trading on its IXOSocial App, partners through its IX Partners Product and its Institutional IXOPrime offering. To learn more about INFINOX, please visit: http://www.infinox.com

About BWT Alpine F1 Team:

BWT Alpine F1 Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with race winners Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. The team finished fourth in the 2022 Constructors' Championship as it continues its quest to reach the pinnacle of Formula 1. Under the guidance of CEO Philippe Krief, Alpine is the French-style sports car brand founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé. The Alpine Business Unit was created in 2021 and became the brand dedicated to innovative, authentic, and exclusive sportscars of the Renault Group, benefiting from the heritage and craftsmanship of its historic plant in Dieppe as well as the engineering mastery from BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars.

