One of the most significant trends highlighted in the report is the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in UC&C platforms. From intelligent assistants to voice and video intelligence, AI is rapidly transforming the way we communicate and collaborate. The report predicts AI-based Intelligent Assistants will become a must-have feature for future UC&C solutions.

"By YE 2024, UC&C Providers need to offer an AI-based digital assistant to remain competitive in the market," predicts Jim Lundy, Aragon Research CEO and Lead Analyst.

Omni-channel Communication Reigns Supreme

The report also emphasizes the rise of omnichannel communications, with video, chat, and voice all playing a crucial role in business applications and processes. This shift marks a significant change from the traditional focus on voice-centric communications.

Key Findings and Takeaways:

Intelligent video conferencing emerged as the leading trend.

Demand for UC&C platforms remains strong due to their diverse use cases.

Omni-channel communications are the future of UC&C.

AI-powered automation and intelligence are key themes for 2024 and beyond.

Hybrid work and multiple time zones necessitate robust, intelligent UC&C platforms.

The 15 providers at the forefront of these changes were evaluated in Aragon's 2024 Globe report:

Avaya, Cisco, Dialpad, Google, GoTo, Intermedia, Microsoft, Mitel, Nec, Nextiva, RingCentral, Unify, Vonage, Zoom, and 8x8.

Enterprises should use this report to carefully evaluate these notable Intelligent UC&C providers. Aragon clients can access The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2024 and other reports by visiting https://www.AragonResearch.com.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts.

Media Contact

Paula Quiroz, Aragon Research, 650-285-9889, [email protected], Aragonresearch.com

