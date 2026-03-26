bypodr Introduces Integrated AI Livestream and Dropshipping Platform for Cross-Border E-Commerce

LOS ANGELES and SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bypodr Inc., a technology company headquartered in Silicon Valley, has introduced an updated platform designed to support cross-border e-commerce activities through the integration of AI-assisted livestreaming and a global dropshipping network. Founded in 2017, the company has recently completed a system update aimed at improving how online sellers manage product sourcing, customer interaction, and order fulfillment. The platform brings together several operational components into a single environment, with the goal of reducing reliance on multiple tools. One of the platform's core features is an AI-supported livestream function that allows sellers to run continuous sessions using virtual hosts. These hosts can present product information, respond to common customer inquiries, and support multiple languages across different regions. In addition, the platform includes a product selection tool that analyzes supplier