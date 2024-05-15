Byram Hills Central School District joins the Empire State Purchasing Group

Byram Hills Central School District invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

"As one of many public school districts looking to procure a variety of different goods and services, utilizing the Empire State Purchasing Group allows us to find more vendors, increases participation and creates more competition, which is a plus for us because it gives us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and guarantees we can get what we need at a fair price," said Sarah Lusardi, Purchasing Agent of Byram Hills Central School District when asked why their department decided to join the Empire State Purchasing Group.

Byram Hills Central School District invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/byramhillscsd and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from nearly 350 other public agencies participating in the Empire State Purchasing Group. Vendor registration is free to respond to bids posted by Empire State Purchasing Group's members, but registered vendors also have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Byram Hills Central School District:

Byram Hills Central School District is a public school district headquartered in Armonk, New York.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603

