ByteSnap Design launches specialist WirelessHART development and certification support service

Dunstan Power, Director of ByteSnap Design, commented: "The path to WirelessHART certification is filled with technical challenges that many manufacturers underestimate. With demanding FieldComm protocol testing, multi-week mesh stability validation, and the intensive DLL 39a stress test that involves two million messages, projects without specialised expertise risk costly certification failures and delays."

ByteSnap Design is one of the UK's few engineering consultancies with proven, first-hand WirelessHART expertise. The team has successfully prepared a WirelessHART device for certification for a major industrial client, guiding them through RF engineering, hardware design, embedded firmware development, hazardous-area engineering, and certification liaison.

As an Analog Devices Design Partner, ByteSnap Design uses pre-certified, validated hardware like ADI's WirelessHART modem to speed up development and compliance timelines. This partnership helps clients reduce certification risk from the earliest design stages.

The newly-launched WirelessHART product development and certification support services follow a three-step process: an initial feasibility discussion to review goals and requirements, a detailed feasibility study that provides certification mapping and timeline clarity, and full project delivery that includes hardware, firmware, RF design, ATEX compliance, FieldComm testing, and field validation.

A major instrumentation manufacturer recently chose ByteSnap Design over a lower-priced competitor because of its clear assessment of certification risk and straightforward technical pathway. This resulted in a certification-ready device that allowed the client to access high-value industrial tenders that were previously out of reach.

The new service offering addresses a significant market need as industrial manufacturers look to modernise infrastructure with wireless connectivity while ensuring safety standards in unsafe and risky environments. Certified WirelessHART devices offer faster installation, simplified processes for end customers, and access to competitive tender opportunities.

