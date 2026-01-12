C-4 Analytics Named a TikTok Badged Channel Sales Partner!

C-4 Analytics, a leader in digital marketing for automotive dealerships, is proud to announce its designation as a badged TikTok Channel Sales Partner. The recognition, effective today, positions C-4 Analytics as the automotive industry's initial pathway to TikTok's Channel Sales specialty, part of the TikTok Marketing Partners Program (TMP).

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For dealerships, this new relationship offers trusted access to TikTok's creative advertising solutions through hands-on expertise, industry-tailored strategy, and best-in-class campaign technology. C-4 Analytics helps dealerships unlock TikTok's potential for reach, engagement, and sales performance in a video-first, mobile marketplace.

The Channel Sales badge under TikTok's Marketing Technology category recognizes partners with scaled digital marketing solutions, seamless TikTok platform integration, and a track record of delivering measurable outcomes for clients. As a badged partner, C-4 Analytics provides campaign management, data-driven optimization, and dedicated support made for dealership success.

TikTok's Lorry Destainville, Global Head of Product Partnerships:

"At TikTok, we're dedicated to helping brands and merchants find a clear, confident path to success on our platform. Our TikTok Channel Sales Partners deliver the technology and hands-on expertise to streamline workflows, enhance performance, and provide support at scale, so your brand can stay focused on growth while achieving stronger results on TikTok."

Dealerships attending the 2026 NADA Show can experience this innovation firsthand at Booth #4851W, where C-4 Analytics and the TikTok team will be offering live demonstrations and expert sessions throughout the event, February 3–6 in Las Vegas.

To learn more, request early access, or schedule your NADA meeting, visit: https://c-4analytics.com/tiktok-advertising-for-dealers

