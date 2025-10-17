C-4 Analytics Named Finalist in the 2025 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards, Honored for Omnichannel Excellence

C-4 Analytics has been named a finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards, recognized in the Omnichannel Excellence category for its outstanding work with North Park Subaru of San Antonio. The Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards celebrate agencies and partners who demonstrate innovation, measurable impact, and leadership in digital marketing. Winners will be announced at the 10th anniversary awards celebration in November 2025.

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C-4 Analytics, a leading digital marketing agency for automotive dealerships, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious 2025 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards. Marking the 10th anniversary of these awards, Microsoft Advertising is recognizing C-4 Analytics in the highly competitive Omnichannel Excellence Award category, spotlighting exceptional achievement in cross-channel strategy, optimization, and client impact.

The Omnichannel Excellence Award celebrates agencies that deliver outstanding results for clients through the integrated use of display, video, and search campaigns on Microsoft Advertising platforms. C-4 Analytics earned finalist status for its transformative work with North Park Subaru of San Antonio, demonstrating data-driven strategy, measurable growth, and a collaborative approach with the Microsoft Advertising team.

"C-4 Analytics is honored to be recognized alongside some of the most innovative digital agencies worldwide," said Michael Weiss, CEO at C-4 Analytics. "This nomination reflects our commitment to performance, partnership, and creative excellence on behalf of our dealer and OEM clients."

The 10th Annual Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards will spotlight the industry's finest at showcase events in New York, London, Sydney, and Tokyo, culminating in a celebration at Ideal Glass Studios in New York City on November 5, 2025.

Winners in all categories will be announced in late October. For more on the awards and to see the full list of finalists, visit Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards.

About C-4 Analytics:

C-4 Analytics is a digital marketing and technology company specializing in custom campaigns that drive measurable results for automotive dealers, retail brands, and franchised organizations. Discover more atwww.c-4analytics.com.

