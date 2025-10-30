C-4 Analytics Releases Q4 Consumer Buying Data: Holiday Shoppers Want Price Clarity, Local Inventory, and Seamless Experience

C-4 Analytics announces the release of its Q4 2025 Quarterly Consumer Intent Survey (QCIS) report, sharing exclusive data from thousands of in-market auto buyers. The study reveals that price clarity, local availability, and convenience are overtaking traditional holiday incentives, empowering disciplined dealers to capture more motivated shoppers this holiday season.

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Quarterly Consumer Intent Survey (QCIS) reveals evolving auto buyer behaviors, opportunities for forward-thinking dealerships this holiday season.

C-4 Analytics, a leading advanced digital marketing and data analytics company serving the automotive industry, today announced the release of its Q4 2025 Quarterly Consumer Intent Survey (QCIS) report. Now in its fifth year, the proprietary QCIS compiles real-time insights from thousands of in-market car shoppers across the United States, highlighting fast-shifting buyer motivations, trends in affordability, and what actually drives dealership selection during the important holiday season.

After a period of market turbulence in early 2025, the automotive market has stabilized and today's buyers are measurably smarter, more disciplined, and more intentional in their decision-making. "Our latest QCIS shows the holiday auto buyer isn't simply looking for the best deal; they're seeking price transparency, up-front digital convenience, and local inventory," said Ben Carsley, VP of Content and SEO at C-4 Analytics. "Disciplined, data-driven dealers who deliver on these expectations are earning the trust and business of more intentional consumers."

Key Findings from the Q4 QCIS:

Affordability and Price Clarity Rule: "Lowest price" is still the top reason consumers select a dealer, but shoppers reward clarity and accuracy in advertising, not just deep discounts.

Local Inventory is a Differentiator: Even with digital shopping at new highs, the majority of buyers use online tools to check real-time inventory close to home. Dealers with the most up-to-date, visible listings convert at higher rates.

Convenience Tops Incentives: Nearly half of surveyed shoppers cite "ease of experience" including fast checkout, express pickup, home delivery, and streamlined financing as more influential than traditional holiday promotions.

Seasonal Behavior is More Strategic: While two-thirds remain motivated by end-of-year deals and 74% consider tax savings, fewer are making impulsive decisions. Most are researching early and acting when offers are clear and convenient.

Operational Discipline Wins: The data shows that top-performing dealers are not just advertising harder, they're operationally disciplined, prioritizing transparent digital experiences, local trust, and rapid follow-up.

Looking Ahead: Dealer Success in 2026 C-4 Analytics' analysis recommends that leading dealerships continue this disciplined approach:

Prioritize accurate inventory feeds and VIN-based marketing.

Make price clarity and digital offers easy to find and understand.

Streamline the buying process through technology and training.

"Shoppers are cautious with information, not intent," added Carsley. "Dealers who provide confidence, clarity, and convenience, not just the lowest price, are already winning this holiday season and beyond."

About C-4 Analytics: C-4 Analytics is an advanced digital marketing and analytics company specializing in measurable results for automotive dealers and franchise organizations. To learn more or to request a digital deep dive for your dealership, visitwww.c-4analytics.com.

Media Contact

Kyle Allen, C-4 Analytics, 1 617-250-8888, [email protected], c-4analytics.com

SOURCE C-4 Analytics