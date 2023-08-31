C. Mondavi & Family Partners with Domaines Peyronie on a Mission to Discover the Forgotten First Growth

"This partnership allows us to expand our luxury portfolio to one of the most prestigious wine regions in the world and pave a new path for the future," comments co-proprietors Marc Mondavi and Peter Mondavi Jr. Tweet this

Domaines Peyronie has estate vineyards around the property adjoined to Chateau Latour and Pichon and interwoven within Mouton Rothschild's vines, some of the highest quality lots in Pauillac. CMF partnered with Pascale Peyronie, proprietress of Domaines Peyronie to hand-craft two exquisite wines for the U.S. market. The first wine created is only eight barrels of an exclusive blend sourced from three distinct vineyard holdings and bottled under the label "Pauillac de Fonbadet" to honor the heritage of the estate Founders. The first vineyard in the northernmost point of Pauillac is surrounded by Chateau Mouton Rothschild first growth. The second Pauillac vineyard shares a fence line with Chateau Lynch Bages, and the third vineyard borders Chateau Pichon-Longueville Baron.

The second wine in the Domaines Peyronie portfolio is Pauillac par Pascale Peyronie, which is cultivated from the northernmost vineyard of the estate and was made from a very specific lot (one barrel) curated just for C. Mondavi & Family from 1.5 acres of vineyards intertwined with Mouton Rothchild's. This exceptional wine is named for Pascale Peyronie, proprietress of Domaines Peyronie, who produces small-lot wines from the world-renowned terroir.

"This partnership allows us to reach new fine wine consumers and spread awareness of the Pauillac region further to the U.S. CMF's partnership with Domaines Peyronie will give availability of the most prestigious wines of the Bordeaux region at an approachable non-first growth price to fine wine consumers. This will be a great opportunity to diversify CMF and showcase the lost first growth of Pauillac to the U.S. fine wine market," comments David S. Brown, CEO, C. Mondavi & Family.



About C. Mondavi & Family:

C. Mondavi & Family is a majority women-owned wine company based in St. Helena, California, that is committed to sustainability in its operations. Founded in 1943 by Cesare and Rosa Mondavi, the company is now owned and operated by third-generation co-proprietors Marc Mondavi and Peter Mondavi Jr., along with their children, the fourth generation, who have stepped into the business. The family legacy continues to grow with the recent arrival of the fifth generation. With a portfolio that includes Charles Krug Winery, CK Mondavi and Family, Flat Top Hills, French Blue, West + Wilder, Valdo Prosecco, Villa Pereire, and Aviana, C. Mondavi & Family continues to expand while also prioritizing sustainable practices in their vineyards and winemaking. They hold over 1,500 acres of Napa Valley and California vineyards that they manage using environmentally friendly practices, including water conservation, cover crops, and integrated pest management. For more information on C. Mondavi & Family, please visit http://www.cmondavifamily.com.

About Domaines Peyronie

Pascale Peyronie inherited the Domaines Peyronie estate in 2002 after working alongside her father for 20 years. An attorney by trade, she is one of the few female winemakers in Pauillac and aims to combine tradition of the land, sensitivity to the present and a pioneering spirit to start a new chapter for the estate. Pascale brings her experience as a fourth-generation Chateau Owner and winemaker to the CMF partnership, making a perfect match for the family-owned wine company to expand to Pauillac.

Working with Pascale for the two wines are consultant enologists Michel Rolland and Julien Viaud. Michel is a Bordeaux-based oenologist with hundreds of clients across 13 countries, influencing wine styles around the world. Julien started as a General Manager in the South of France and began working with Michel almost a decade ago and has continued to fine tune his craft since then. Both worked very closely on the Pauillac de Fonbadet and Pauillac par Pascale Peyronie wines and used techniques such as barrel rolling and manual harvesting.

