C-Suite 2025: Outlook & Sentiment Study - Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

The study will identify a Financial Performance Index (FPI), along with expectations for financial metrics, spending and talent in 2025. And no sentiment study would be complete without the "What keeps you up at night" question.

"The C-Suite Outlook and Sentiment study will identify timely insights for top executives to learn how peers are managing in challenging environments", states Neil Brown, COO of the Operations Council. "CEOs and other C-Suite executives are encouraged to take the survey and receive a complimentary copy of the study report."

To take the brief, anonymous and confidential survey, C-Suite 2025: Outlook & Sentiment Study, click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2025-c-suite-outlook-survey

To register for the complimentary webcast, C-Suite 2025: Outlook & Sentiment Study – Webcast Panel, click here:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4307398817443033950/

ABOUT the Chief Executives Council

Chief Executives Council™ is a community and platform for CEOs, Presidents, Founders and related professionals focused on best practice resources, career development and training, peer networking and recognition. Programs include research studies on strategic topics, webinars and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers, the CEO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual CEO Pinnacle™ Awards. Chief Executives Council publishes the annual C-Suite Sentiment™ Study that quantifies a CEO Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and the CEO Spending/Budget Index (SBI), the annual CEO Talent Study, and the upcoming CEO 2030: Predictions Panel. For more information, visit http://www.ChiefExecutivesCouncil.org, or call Neil Brown, CEO at 630-710-4710.

ABOUT the Operations Council

Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, peer networking and recognition. Programs include a national Operations Career Center, the COO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual COO Pinnacle™ Awards. Publishing includes webcasts and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers. Strategic research studies include the annual Operations Sentiment™ Study, Operations Talent™ Study, and the upcoming COO 2030™ Predictions Panel. For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact COO Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

Media Contact

Neil Brown, Chief ExecutivesCouncil, 630-710-4710, [email protected], https://chiefexecutivescouncil.org/

SOURCE Operations Council