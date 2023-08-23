C-Suite Spotlight Announces Top 25 Food and Beverage Executives of 2023

C-Suite Spotlight is pleased to announce The Top 25 Food and Beverage Executives of 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C-Suite Spotlight is pleased to announce The Top 25 Food and Beverage Executives of 2023. The food and beverage (FandB) industry's significance stems from its vital role in maintaining human health and well-being. Executives operating in this sector recognize its substantial profit potential. In the U.S. alone, the food sector contributes around 5% to GDP, 10% to employment, and 10% to consumers' disposable income. While one of the oldest industries on the planet, the FandB industry also remains a hub of innovation and expansion, evident in its global market growth from $6.7 trillion in 2022 to $7.2 trillion in 2023, showcasing a 7.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Playing a pivotal role in this industry's massive growth are the FandB executives. These are the men and women who are responsible for shaping strategic decisions and driving business growth that ultimately leads to the industry's provision of fundamental necessities.

A prime example of superior leadership in the FandB industry is Peter McGuinness, the CEO of Impossible Foods. Bringing more than 30 years of consumer expertise to the table, McGuinness most recently served as President and COO of Chobani, where he scaled operations, expanded the business into new categories and helped build the company into an iconic brand. Another top executive who made the year's roster is Gary Hirshberg, the CEO of the Hirshberg Entrepreneurship Institute and Co-Founder and Chief Organic Optimist of Stonyfield Farm, the world's leading organic yogurt producer. Among Hirshberg's many notable accomplishments, he is a published author, the recipient of 12 honorary doctorates, and has even been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the U.S. EPA. Lastly, we have Jim Zallie, the President and CEO of Ingredion, a Fortune 500 company that boasts annual net sales of nearly $8 billion. Prior to his current positions, Zallie served in several senior leadership roles at Ingredion, contributing to a significant increase in the company's global specialties business, which has grown to 34 percent of net sales.

Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Food and Beverage Executives of 2023.

Donnie King (Tyson Foods), Laxman Narasimhan (Starbucks Corporation), Sean Connolly (Conagra Brand), Robert Gamgort (Keurig Dr Pepper), Louis P. Gentine II (Sargento Foods), Kevin McAdams (Perdue Farms), Gary Hirshberg (Hirshberg Entrepreneurship Institutes; Stonyfield Farm), Thomas Jonas (Nature's Fynd), Chris Schultz (Voodoo Doughnut), Dave Ritterbush (Califia Farms), Evan Hafer (Black Rifle Coffee Company), Lior Lewensztain (That's it), Peter McGuinness (Impossible Foods), James Zallie (Ingredion Inc.), Jennie Ripps (Owl's Brew), Abhi Ramesh (Misfits Market), Steven Oakland (Treehouse Foods), Gianluca Di Tondo (Barilla), Matt Gibson (New Culture), Justin Fenchel (BeatBox Beverages), Landon Eckles (Clean Juice), Jesse Merrill (Good Culture), Ben Goodwin (OLIPOP), Serenity Carr (Serenity Kids), and Adam Maxwell (Voyage Foods).

To view the full list visit https://csuitespotlight.com/2023/08/21/the-top-25-food-and-beverage-executives-of-2023/

