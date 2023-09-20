C-Suite Spotlight Announces Top 25 Media Executives of 2023

C-Suite Spotlight is pleased to announce The Top 25 Media Executives of 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C-Suite Spotlight is pleased to announce The Top 25 Media Executives of 2023. In today's digital age, media executives play a pivotal role in the dynamic world of media and entertainment. This industry is vast and ever-growing, with a wide variety of different roles available. It encompasses all forms of communication, including traditional formats like TV and print; but also newer subcategories like websites, social media, and on the wider internet. In 2021, the M&E market was estimated to be worth $2.1 trillion. By the year 2024, it is expected to grow to $2.4 trillion.

At the forefront of the M&E market are the executives who are responsible for overseeing and strategizing the operations of media companies. These men and women are vital to the industry because they provide strategic direction, financial stewardship, legal compliance, technological adaptation, and cultural influence within the media industry. Their multifaceted roles ensure that media companies thrive in a competitive landscape and continue to shape the way we consume and interact with media content.

Some of the distinguished honorees on this year's list include Tony Vinciquerra, the Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, where he oversees the studio's global operations. Since joining SPE in June 2017, Vinciquerra has led the company's dramatic turnaround, with the last two fiscal years (FY20 and FY21) posting the highest operating income in SPE's history. Additionally, this year we are honoring Jennifer Witz, the CEO of SiriusXM, a company that she's been with for more than two decades. Lastly, we have Tim Chi, the CEO of The Knot Worldwide, a company that connects more than 4 million couples with nearly 850,000 vendors within its global wedding marketplace every year.

Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Media Executives of 2023.

Robert M. Bakish (Paramount Global), Tony Vinciquerra (Sony Pictures Entertainment), Ted Sarandos (Netflix), Robert Iger (The Walt Disney Company), Kimberly Godwin (ABC News), David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery), Bill Morrow (DIRECTV), Adam Symson (Scripps), LaFontaine Oliver (New York Public Radio), Jennifer Witz (SiriusXM Holdings), Timothy Chi (The Knot Worldwide), Lachlan Murdoch (Fox Corporation), Mike Perry (Hallmark), W. Erik Carlson (Dish Network), Richard Plepler (HBO), Bob Pittman (iheartmedia), Kevin Yeaman (Dolby.io), Shane Smith (Vice Media), Peter Warwick (Scholastic), Kristin Dolan (AMC Networks), Jim Bankoff (Vox Media), Anthony Wood (Roku), Kyra Kyles (YR Media), David Lane (SI Tickets), and Bill Romeo (Streamland Media).

