C-Suite Spotlight Announces Top 25 Real Estate Executives for 2023

C-Suite Spotlight is pleased to announce The Top 25 Real Estate Executives for 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C-Suite Spotlight is pleased to announce The Top 25 Real Estate Executives for 2023. Real estate is the largest asset class in the world. In June 2023, the value of housing in the U.S. alone hit $47 trillion. At the helm of this dynamic sector are the men and women who hold executive-level positions in real estate, where they serve as strategic leaders who drive profitability and sustainability in the sector. They are essential because they bridge the gap between investors, developers, and the market, ensuring the efficient utilization of resources and capital.

On this year's list, the accomplished leaders have been instrumental in spearheading their companies to innovation and success in everything from identifying investment opportunities, conducting market research, and assessing risks to make informed decisions that maximize returns on real estate investments – making them indispensable for both investors and the broader economy.

William Meaney serves as the President and CEO of Iron Mountain, a prominent S&P 500 company. With extensive experience in the industry, Meaney previously held the position of CEO at The Zuellig Group, a $12 billion conglomerate, where he successfully tripled its sales over his nearly 8-year tenure. Charles Meyers, on the other hand, is the President and CEO of Equinix. He is renowned for his pivotal role in shaping Equinix's strategy, which includes doubling the number of global IBX data centers and quadrupling its revenues.

Finally, since 2002, Bruce Flatt has held the role of CEO at Brookfield, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $850 billion in assets under management (AUM). Under Flatt's astute leadership, Brookfield has expanded its global presence to encompass operations in more than 30 countries, solidifying its position in the industry.

Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Real Estate Executives for 2023.

Bob Sulentic (CBRE Group), Christian Ulbrich (Jones Lang LaSalle), Michelle Mackay (Cushman & Wakefield), William Meaney (Iron Mountain), Jose Gordo (The GEO Group), Charles Meyers (Equinix), Damon Hininger (CoreCivic), Devin Stockfish (Weyerhaeuser Company), Bruce Flatt (Brookfield Property), George Chappelle Jr. (Americold Realty Trust), Glenn Kelman (Redfin), Jay Brown (Crown Castle International), Thomas Bartlett (American Tower), Andrew Florance (CoStar Group), Barry Gosin (Newmark Group), Stuart Rothstein (Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance), Steven Roth (Vornado Realty Trust), Andrew Power (Digital Realty Trust), Christopher Marr (CubeSmart), Carrie Wheeler (Opendoor Technologies), Mark Parrell (Equity Residential), Anthony Malkin (Empire State Realty), David Nunes (Rayonier Inc.), Marc Ganzi (DigitalBridge Group), and Jeffrey Lipson (Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital).

To view the full list visit https://csuitespotlight.com/2023/09/25/the-top-25-real-estate-executives-for-2023/

About C-Suite Spotlight

C-Suite Spotlight provides executives with a broad range of topics and areas of interest including leadership, innovation, mindset, collaboration, team building, wellness, among many other areas. C-Suite Spotlight and its affiliates circulate its content to over 30,800 individuals including executives, senior professionals, investors, and media influencers across major industries.

Media Contact

Editor, C-Suite Spotlight, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://csuitespotlight.com/

SOURCE C-Suite Spotlight