C-Sweet Summit 2025: Empowering Executive Women Through Leadership, Connection, and Opportunity

Testimonials from the community: "C-Sweet is unlike any other community—it's where women leaders truly show up for one another,"said Dianne Gubin, Co-CEO of C-Sweet. "The quality of connection, programming, and commitment to inclusion is unmatched." Post this

Event Details:

Dates: September 10–11, 2025

Location: Uncle Nearest Distillery, Shelbyville, TN (Outside of Nashville TN )

(Outside of ) Registration & Sponsorship Info: www.csweetsummit.org

Exclusive Executive Programming:

C-Sweet hosts more than 85 events annually, including the Executive Edge CEO Series and curated leadership dinners. These gatherings foster valuable peer-to-peer connections and meaningful career growth across industries.

Notable Speakers & National Reach:

The Summit will feature powerhouse leaders including Radhika Iyengar CEO Starchain Ventures, Linda Duncombe OAM Executive Producer, Kay Henze CDI Di Independent Board Director ENT Credit Union, Katherine Jerkins Chief Business Officer Uncle Nearest, Dawn Patton Founder and CEO Try MYT, Robin Gareiss Founder and CEO Metrigy, Natalie Levy Founder She's Independent and other leading executive women. With chapter hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and others—and global expansion on the horizon—C-Sweet's influence continues to grow.

C-Sweet by the Numbers:

25,000+ executive women in the network

85+ annual events

Members include CEOs, C-level leaders, board directors, and rising executives

Sponsorship Opportunities:

C-Sweet offers tiered sponsorship packages for brands interested in aligning with a powerful audience of decision-makers: We offer tiered sponsorship packages for brands interested in aligning with a powerful audience of decision-makers. For more information contact [email protected].

C-Sweet partners with forward-thinking organizations like City National Bank, Capital Group, Google, Kobrand, Uncle Nearest, Metrigy, to help advance women in leadership and continue creating spaces where women thrive.

C-Sweet continues to prioritize DE&I through all its initiatives, including Women on Boards and its national job board. With programming intentionally designed to elevate women of all backgrounds, the organization remains committed to creating a more inclusive business environment.

Media Contact

Beth Hilbing, C-Sweet, 1 310-844-5966, [email protected], www.csweet.org

SOURCE C-Sweet