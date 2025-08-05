C-Sweet Summit 2025: Empowering Executive Women Through Leadership, Connection, and Opportunity

C-Sweet, the premier national organization for women in executive leadership, proudly announces the upcoming C-Sweet Summit 2025, to be held on September 10–11, 2025, at the historic Uncle Nearest Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee which is located near Nashville TN. This high-impact two-day summit will bring together executive women for professional development, thought leadership, and transformative networking opportunities.
The C-Sweet Summit 2025 will feature influential keynote speakers, industry panels, and curated networking experiences. Designed for female executives in Fortune 1000, middle-market, and high-growth companies, the Summit fosters an environment of collaboration and empowerment for women at the top of their fields.
Event Details:
- Dates: September 10–11, 2025
- Location: Uncle Nearest Distillery, Shelbyville, TN (Outside of Nashville TN)
- Registration & Sponsorship Info: www.csweetsummit.org
Exclusive Executive Programming:
C-Sweet hosts more than 85 events annually, including the Executive Edge CEO Series and curated leadership dinners. These gatherings foster valuable peer-to-peer connections and meaningful career growth across industries.
Notable Speakers & National Reach:
The Summit will feature powerhouse leaders including Radhika Iyengar CEO Starchain Ventures, Linda Duncombe OAM Executive Producer, Kay Henze CDI Di Independent Board Director ENT Credit Union, Katherine Jerkins Chief Business Officer Uncle Nearest, Dawn Patton Founder and CEO Try MYT, Robin Gareiss Founder and CEO Metrigy, Natalie Levy Founder She's Independent and other leading executive women. With chapter hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and others—and global expansion on the horizon—C-Sweet's influence continues to grow.
C-Sweet by the Numbers:
- 25,000+ executive women in the network
- 85+ annual events
- Members include CEOs, C-level leaders, board directors, and rising executives
Sponsorship Opportunities:
C-Sweet offers tiered sponsorship packages for brands interested in aligning with a powerful audience of decision-makers: We offer tiered sponsorship packages for brands interested in aligning with a powerful audience of decision-makers. For more information contact [email protected].
C-Sweet partners with forward-thinking organizations like City National Bank, Capital Group, Google, Kobrand, Uncle Nearest, Metrigy, to help advance women in leadership and continue creating spaces where women thrive.
C-Sweet continues to prioritize DE&I through all its initiatives, including Women on Boards and its national job board. With programming intentionally designed to elevate women of all backgrounds, the organization remains committed to creating a more inclusive business environment.
