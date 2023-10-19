C .Wayne Ottinger releases 'A Century of Aerospace History'

New book narrates one man's remarkable journey that sheds light on significant achievements and strategies employed to surmount challenges during a century of aerospace accomplishments with focus on the Apollo program

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C. Wayne Ottinger aims to impart a wealth of wisdom gained from his seven decades of involvement in aerospace and high-tech projects, along with a treasure trove of rare photographs that vividly illustrate the narratives of his extensive engineering and management roles. His connections with colleagues spanning three decades earlier add depth to his account.

The post-flight evaluations of the six Apollo missions unequivocally underscored the indispensable role of the Lunar Landing Research Vehicle (LLRV) in training human pilots for the successful landing of the Apollo Lunar Module (LM) on the Moon. Each mission's Commander was resolute in their belief that the LLRV was pivotal in preparing them for the lunar surface landings.

At FRC, Ottinger and his colleagues engineered a remarkable aircraft known as the Lunar Landing Training Vehicle. This extraordinary invention instilled the confidence and competence required to ensure that the Apollo Lunar Module would land flawlessly at six distinct, uncharted lunar sites. "A Century of Aerospace History"(published by Archway Publishing), comprehensively narrates this remarkable journey. It features numerous rare photographs alongside personal anecdotes that shed light on significant achievements and the strategies employed to surmount challenges during a century of aerospace accomplishments, with a special emphasis on the Apollo program.

The book's innovative design employs a 10-decade framework to provide readers with a detailed account of Ottinger's extensive professional journey. Furthermore, the inclusion of five appendices featuring approximately 200 images, with half of them being exceptionally rare, renders this book an invaluable resource for both present and future generations. Appendix D presents a transcript of notes from Dave Scott's remarks during a NASA conference initiated by Wayne Ottinger in December 2009.

Ottinger aspires to see contemporary and future generations of aerospace and high-tech engineers and managers derive valuable insights from the stories recounting the challenges and initiatives undertaken in adapting and recovering from them. He hopes that the book's value will serve as a beacon, helping prevent the needless repetition of mistakes made throughout history. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845455-a-century-of-aerospace-history

"A Century of Aerospace History"

By C. Wayne Ottinger

Hardcover (Dust Jacket) | 8.5 x 11in | 256 pages | ISBN 9781665750370

Hardcover (Casebound) | 8.5 x 11in | 256 pages | ISBN 9781665749046

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 256 pages | ISBN 9781665749039

E-Book | 256pages | ISBN 9781665749053

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Clyde Wayne Ottinger, born in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 22, 1933, has witnessed the remarkable evolution of aviation and space exploration from 1903's Wright Brothers flight to human journeys beyond Earth within a mere five decades. His passion for aviation ignited during high school in the aftermath of World War II, setting the stage for a successful career as a mechanical engineer. He began as a flight test engineer, contributing to the development of lightweight supersonic jet engines for Century Series supersonic fighters and a Mach 2 bomber. In 1960, he joined NASA, initially as a rocket flight test engineer on the hypersonic X-15 rocket plane, later becoming the project engineer for the Lunar Landing Research Vehicle in 1963. In 1966, he assumed the role of technical director at Bell Aerosystems for the Lunar Landing Training Vehicle, collaborating with esteemed figures like Neil Armstrong, air force generals, navy admirals, and General Walter Dornberger, a former commander of Nazi Germany's missile installation at Peenemunde. He bore witness to President Dwight Eisenhower's attempt to assert that the U-2 piloted by Francis Gary Powers, shot down on May 1, 1960, was conducting a NASA civilian atmospheric research mission during his second week at NASA's Flight Research Center. Joe Walker, NASA's Chief Test Pilot, had to taxi a U-2 with hastily painted NASA insignia overnight for the press. Nikita Khrushchev confronted Eisenhower with spy camera evidence from the crash, leading to Powers' imprisonment and eventual exchange. Ottinger's pivotal roles in Apollo, crucial in developing research and training for 12 astronauts to safely land and return from the moon, extended into senior consulting roles and continued contributions throughout the post-Apollo decades, spanning into the first two decades of the 21st century.

