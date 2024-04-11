C2 Vehicles: Driving Towards a New Future with a Fresh Identity and Vision

CCE Golf Cars announces its rebranding to C2 Vehicles, marking a significant milestone in its journey to better serve golf and commercial partners throughout New England
WAREHAM, Mass., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCE Golf Cars, one of the nation's largest distributors of small-wheeled vehicles, evolved into C2 Vehicles, heralding a new era of expanded products and services, sustainability, and market leadership. Established on a foundation of excellence and reliability in the golf industry, the transformation to C2 Vehicles is a move towards meeting the rising demand for eco-friendly and versatile electric vehicles among a broadening customer base. This strategic rebranding is aligned with the company's investment in field service enhancements, electric vehicle technology, and the "greening" commercial fleets, underscoring a commitment to environmental responsibility and cutting-edge mobility solutions.
Peter O'Connell, CEO of C2 Vehicles, emphasized: "Our shift from CCE Golf Cars to C2 Vehicles signifies not just a name change, but a broader vision for our future. While golf has been our legacy, this rebranding reaffirms our dedication to diversify and cater to a wider array of consumer, commercial, and rental customers."
Chase Newton, Director of Marketing at C2 Vehicles, shared: "Our rebranding is more than a new name. It's about amplifying our recent investments in our people and our products as we forge ahead from strength to strength. We're not just keeping pace with the industry; we're setting new benchmarks."
C2 Vehicles is a leader in the street-legal, low-speed vehicles (LSVs) category, with an optimistic outlook on LSVs becoming legally recognized on public roads in the sixth and final New England state by the end of 2024, pending legislation in Connecticut. This vision demonstrates the company's commitment to providing both fun and functional mobility solutions to families and businesses alike.
Coinciding with the rebranding is the launch of C2 Vehicles; new website, c2vehicles.com, providing customers with an enhanced platform to explore updated offerings and learn about the company's vision for the future.
