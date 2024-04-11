C2 Vehicles: Driving Towards a New Future with a Fresh Identity and Vision

"Our shift from C2 Vehicles signifies not just a name change, but a broader vision for our future. While golf has been our legacy, this rebranding reaffirms our dedication to diversify and cater to a wider array of consumer, commercial, and rental customers." Peter O' Connell, CEO, C2 Vehicles Post this

Chase Newton, Director of Marketing at C2 Vehicles, shared: "Our rebranding is more than a new name. It's about amplifying our recent investments in our people and our products as we forge ahead from strength to strength. We're not just keeping pace with the industry; we're setting new benchmarks."

C2 Vehicles is a leader in the street-legal, low-speed vehicles (LSVs) category, with an optimistic outlook on LSVs becoming legally recognized on public roads in the sixth and final New England state by the end of 2024, pending legislation in Connecticut. This vision demonstrates the company's commitment to providing both fun and functional mobility solutions to families and businesses alike.

Coinciding with the rebranding is the launch of C2 Vehicles; new website, c2vehicles.com, providing customers with an enhanced platform to explore updated offerings and learn about the company's vision for the future.

