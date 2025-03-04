C3 Integrated Solutions Achieves Two CMMC Level 2 Certifications for MSP and MSSP Operations

"These certifications are more than just a milestone—they represent the culmination of years of experience implementing NIST 800-171 and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to securing the Defense Industrial Base," said Marc Pantoni, CEO of C3 Integrated Solutions. Post this

C3 is deeply committed to the principle of separation of duties, a security best practice and a core CMMC requirement. The company maintains a strict division between its IT teams—responsible for managing client environments—and its cybersecurity teams, which monitor activities within those environments. This approach ensures accountability and reduces risk for C3's clients while reinforcing compliance with CMMC requirements. By certifying both scopes, C3 validates the integrity of its service delivery model, ensuring defense contractors can leverage a service model that prioritizes security, reliability, and compliance at every level.

The CMMC Level 2 assessment certifications come on the heels of the recent unveiling of the C3 Suite, an innovative portfolio of managed solutions designed to help defense contractors meet stringent cybersecurity and compliance standards with ease while maintaining operational excellence across their IT environments. With the C3 Suite, defense contractors gain access to a robust platform of managed services that minimize risk, streamline processes, and expedite CMMC compliance timelines.

C3 utilized its proprietary CMMC Reference Architecture as the foundation for its technical implementation. This architecture, which underpins the C3 Command and C3 Catalyst solutions, was designed to meet the rigorous requirements of CMMC Level 2. The certification validates that all the technical components, configurations, and service delivery practices within the C3 Suite can confidently pass a third-party CMMC assessment, providing a structured, reliable pathway to compliance for C3's clients.

"Our clients rely on us to deliver high confidence in security and CMMC compliance outcomes," said Ryan Heidorn, CTO of C3 Integrated Solutions. "Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification validates the strength of our technical design and service delivery. It also reduces risk for our clients by proving that our solutions meet CMMC requirements, demonstrating the effectiveness of our approach."

About C3 Integrated Solutions

C3 Integrated Solutions is a specialized services provider that designs, implements, and manages IT, compliance, and cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base.

By rooting our prescriptive solutions in cybersecurity best practices and an intimate understanding of CMMC assessment requirements, the C3 Suite minimizes the risk of non-compliance and accelerates compliance timelines, enabling defense contractors to more easily achieve and maintain CMMC Level 2 compliance with confidence.

For more information, visit c3isit.com.

Media Contact

Kim Buckley, C3 Integrated Solutions, 1 9493709958, [email protected]

SOURCE C3 Integrated Solutions