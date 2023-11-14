C3 Integrated Solutions and Ingalls Information Security merge to create the Defense Industry's most experienced and comprehensive managed services provider

"In Ingalls, we not only saw deep cybersecurity experience that could provide tremendous value to our clients, we also saw a company with similar values and a shared mission," said Marc Pantoni, CEO of C3 Integrated Solutions. Post this

Ingalls brings to C3 diverse cybersecurity experience developed across the military, defense, and intelligence sectors and honed in the commercial space through Incident Response and Security Operations. This expertise complements C3's existing credentials as one of the most experienced IT and compliance partners to the DIB.

As a result of the merger, C3 will soon be able to add new solutions and further strengthen the existing security posture of C3's IT and compliance services by tapping into Ingalls' Security Operations Center (SOC), Managed Detection and Response service, and Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) capabilities.

Comprehensive solutions, built to CMMC standards

With Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) soon becoming a baseline contractual requirement, defense contractors are looking for a partner to support them through their entire compliance journey. As cybersecurity, IT, and compliance become increasingly intertwined, members of the DIB can now turn to C3 as a single managed services partner for all their IT, cybersecurity, and compliance needs without sacrificing quality of service.

C3 not only provides the policy and compliance expertise to understand the requirements, but also the capabilities and experience to holistically implement and manage all aspects of them—from compliant design and implementation, ongoing IT management, defense-grade cybersecurity, and compliance assessment support. This results in a single source of accountability, cost efficiencies, and fewer partners to manage.

As part of the agreement, Ingalls Information Security founder and CEO Jason Ingalls will take on the position of Chief Cybersecurity Officer at C3 Integrated Solutions. In that role, he will be responsible for leading the company's cybersecurity practice, working closely with the C3 leadership team to develop integrated services that meet the needs of the company's government and commercial clients.

"The Defense industry is at the front of a wave of Federal, State, Local, and commercial efforts to codify cybersecurity best practices into daily IT operations," said Jason Ingalls, founder and CEO of Ingalls Information Security. "With this merger, our team will be able to expand how we help clients defend themselves from cyber threats, ensure that day-to-day IT operations are managed efficiently and securely, and support the growing need for organizations to prove their cybersecurity posture."

About C3 Integrated Solutions

C3 Integrated Solutions accelerates CMMC cybersecurity compliance by designing, implementing, and managing IT & cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. C3 offers a wide-range of compliance-centric managed IT services—from targeted services customized to fit within a client's existing environment to the Steel Root Platform, a packaged and fully managed CMMC Platform purpose-built to meet compliance requirements.

A leading provider of Microsoft 365 GCC High and Azure Government, C3 is a leading AOS-G Partner, a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) and one of the few companies to successfully support the DIBCAC assessment of a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). To learn more about C3, visit https://c3isit.com

About Ingalls Information Security

Since 2010, Ingalls Information Security has provided technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Ingalls' diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls' expertise focuses on Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), Incident Response and Breach Remediation, and Consulting, which includes Professional Services and Government Programs. In 2021, Ingalls formally launched the Government Programs Department to specialize in DoD cybersecurity solutions, including CMMC preparation and assessment, DFARS Compliance expertise, and ATO/RMF support. The company's core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state.

