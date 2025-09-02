C3 Integrated Solutions and Telarus Partner to Deliver CMMC Expertise and Strengthen Cybersecurity for the Defense Industrial Base

C3 Integrated Solutions and Telarus Partner to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Compliance for the Defense Industrial Base. Partnership delivers advanced solutions, including CMMC expertise, to Telarus' nationwide network of trusted technology advisors.

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C3 Integrated Solutions, a leader in compliance-driven managed IT and cybersecurity services for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), has announced a strategic partnership with Telarus, the largest privately held technology services distributor in the U.S. This collaboration equips Telarus' nationwide network of trusted advisors to offer C3's specialized solutions to organizations navigating requirements around CMMC, NIST 800-171, DFARS, and International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

"Partnering with Telarus is an exciting step forward in our mission to help the Defense Industrial Base meet the highest compliance and cybersecurity standards," said Marc Pantoni, CEO of C3 Integrated Solutions. "CMMC requirements are complex and evolving, and we're thrilled to join forces with Telarus to deliver unmatched expertise and resources. Together, we'll guide organizations through these challenges so they can remain competitive in the federal marketplace."

"We're excited to welcome C3 Integrated Solutions to the Telarus portfolio," said Jason Stein, VP of Cybersecurity at Telarus. "Their deep expertise in helping the Defense Industrial Base meet CMMC and NIST 800-171 requirements with solutions that simplify compliance and strengthen security, brings tremendous value for our advisors and their clients. Together, we're empowering organizations to navigate complex federal regulations with confidence."

With the highly anticipated update to the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Title 48 embedding Department of Defense's CMMC requirements into contracts, the demand for proven compliance solutions is surging. This partnership combines C3's methodologies with Telarus' reach to address this need at scale.

What is CMMC and Why It Matters for the DIB

Includes Cybersecurity Clauses: Requires contractors to meet security standards such as NIST 800-171 to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

Impacts Contract Eligibility: Non-compliance can result in loss of contract opportunities or termination of existing contracts.

Drives Competitive Advantage: Contractors who demonstrate compliance can win more business in the federal space.

About C3 Integrated Solutions

C3 Integrated Solutions is a specialized services provider that designs, implements, and manages IT, compliance, and cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. By rooting our prescriptive solutions in cybersecurity best practices and an intimate understanding of CMMC assessment requirements, the C3 Suite minimizes the risk of non-compliance and accelerates compliance timelines, enabling defense contractors to more easily achieve and maintain CMMC Level 2 compliance with confidence. For more information, visit c3isit.com

About Telarus

Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to driving technology advisor impact and growth through deep market insights and experience, a partnership focus, and a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables technology advisors to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact. To learn more, go to telarus.com

Media Contact

Sarah Foote, C3 Integrated Solutions, 1 202-935-2977, [email protected], c3isit.com

SOURCE C3 Integrated Solutions