C4 Communications Is Named CBIA's Exclusive Telecom Consultant

"We're honored to join CBIA as an invaluable resource for Connecticut's business leaders," said Colombo DiSalvatore, III, President of C4 Communications. "We know how important it is to find impactful, cost-effective technology solutions, and we're excited to take part in helping Connecticut businesses thrive."

C4 simplifies the process of choosing cloud communications technology by evaluating each client's challenges, recommending the right provider, overseeing solution implementation, and managing the service for its full lifecycle. C4 offers access to over 100 top regional and national providers for right-fit communication and connectivity solutions.

C4's solution consultants are excited to meet with CBIA members in person at CBIA events, including the Made in Connecticut: 2023 Manufacturing Summit. Happening October 11, 2023, in Plantsville, CT, the summit is a great opportunity to network with peers and discover the latest developments in Connecticut's manufacturing sector.

Learn more about the event and register here: https://www.cbia.com/events/2023-manufacturing-summit

About C4 Communications

Founded by Colombo DiSalvatore, III, C4 Communications has helped over 300 SMBs and small enterprise customers improve business communications since 2001. C4's solution consultants initiate, oversee, and complete business technology projects in key areas, including connectivity, cloud communications, and full lifecycle management. For more information about C4 Communications, please visit the website.

About CBIA

CBIA is Connecticut's largest business organization, with thousands of member companies, small and large, representing a diverse range of industries from every part of the state. For more information, please contact CBIA.

Media Contact

Colombo DiSalvatore, III, C4 Communications, 1 (860) 432-4500, [email protected], https://www.c4communications.com/

