C8 Health Partners with the Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology (SOAP) to Provide Better Access to Clinical Resources and Best Practices

"Disseminating best practices efficiently and streamlining access to these practices by clinicians and healthcare teams is critical for their adoption and implementation. This, in turn, drives better patient outcomes and efficient care delivery," said Galia Schwarz, CEO at C8 Health. Post this

SOAP's mission is to advance and advocate for the health of pregnant women and their babies through research, education, and best practices in obstetric anesthesia care. SOAP's vision is safe and equitable care for women and newborns everywhere. Through this collaboration, SOAP will streamline access to resources and best practices for its members, including anesthesiologists, pediatricians, and researchers worldwide to ensure better health outcomes and shorten the time from evidence to practice.

This puts SOAP in perfect alignment with C8 Health's mission to support clinicians with best practices anywhere and at any time. With C8 Health, clinicians get a single, trusted cloud-based platform to centralize clinical resources, disseminate them efficiently, and access them quickly from any device. It empowers clinicians to make quick decisions and provide efficient and high-quality patient care.

"We are excited about this collaboration with C8 Health and the opportunity to seamlessly share SOAP resources and best practices with our members through the C8 Health platform," said Dan Katz, Chair of the Education Committee at SOAP. "This collaboration will help ensure that SOAP members have quick and continuous access to all of our clinical resources and educational materials. It will also allow SOAP to gain insight into how its members engage with its content to inform decision-making on new content creation."

To learn more about C8 Health and this partnership with SOAP, please visit booth #202 at the 2024 Annual Meeting taking place May 1-5, 2024 in Denver, CO, or c8health.com.

About C8 Health

C8 Health is a clinical resource management platform designed for healthcare providers. It brings clinical resources together and streamlines access to them. By managing and integrating this knowledge into existing workflows, C8 Health creates new operational efficiencies that save time and enhance care delivery.

With C8 Health, healthcare teams get a single, trusted cloud-based platform to centralize clinical resources, disseminate them efficiently, and access them quickly from any device. It empowers teams to make quick decisions, gain alignment, and provide efficient and high-quality patient care. To learn more, visit c8health.com.

About SOAP

The Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology (SOAP) was founded in 1968 to provide a forum for discussion of problems unique to the peripartum period. SOAP is comprised of anesthesiologists, obstetricians, pediatricians, and basic scientists from around the world who share an interest in the care of the pregnant patient and the newborn.

The mission of our society is to advance and advocate for the health of pregnant women and their babies through research, education, and best practices in obstetric anesthesia care. Our vision is safe and equitable care for women and newborns everywhere. Our mission, vision and core values are at the forefront of everything we do as a society.

Media Contact

Lauren Tascan

Highwire PR

Email: [email protected]

C8 Health Company Contact

Laura Emiola, Head of Marketing, C8 Health

Email: [email protected]

SOAP Contact

Seneca Brown, Project Coordinator, SOAP

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Lauren Tascan, C8 Health, 1 514-867-5050, [email protected], c8health.com

SOURCE C8 Health