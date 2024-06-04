CA Employers Association Helps CA Businesses Comply with New July 1st Deadline Requiring Workplace Violence Prevention Plans

"Employers need to prioritize this plan and develop it immediately to be in compliance by July 1, 2024, which is why we developed DIY tools to help make that project as turnkey for them as possible," explained Kim Gusman, President, and CEO of California Employers Association. Post this

"Employers need to prioritize this plan and develop it immediately to be in compliance by July 1, 2024, which is why we developed DIY tools to help make that project as turnkey for them as possible," explained Kim Gusman, President, and CEO of California Employers Association. "While each plan must be customized to the needs of an individual business, we hope to help guide them and provide the necessary tools to simplify and expedite that process."

Workplace violence is broadly defined to include "any act of violence or threat of violence that occurs in a place of employment." Employers should actively prepare for various types of violence that may occur, which can include incidents in connection with retail theft and active shooter situations. These are only some examples; there are many more scenarios.

Employers are required to record all workplace violence incidents on a violent incident log and maintain records for a minimum of five years, with the exception of training records, which must be maintained for a minimum of one year.

The plan should not only address threats from coworkers but also from customers, vendors, former employees, an employee's family member or significant other, or from complete strangers. Incidents include:

• Physical attack without a weapon, including, but not limited to, biting, choking, grabbing, hair pulling, kicking,

punching, slapping, pushing, pulling, scratching, or spitting.

• Attack with a weapon or object, including, but not limited to, a firearm, knife, or other object.

• Threat of physical force or threat of the use of a weapon or other object.

• Sexual assault or threat, including, but not limited to, rape, attempted rape, physical display, or unwanted verbal or

physical sexual contact.

• Animal attack.

Most employers must implement this plan, and they need to customize the plan to their individual work areas and operations, within just a few weeks. Cal/OSHA will enforce the requirements under SB 553 (Labor Code Section 6401.9) and may issue citations before Cal/OSHA is even required to adopt its own standard. There are extremely limited exemptions to this law including:

• Employers already covered by the Workplace Violence Prevention Standard for Healthcare (or those that comply

with that standard);

• Employees teleworking from a location of the employees' choice that is not under the control of the employer;

• Places of employment not accessible to the public with less than 10 employees working on-site at any given time,

so long as they have a compliant Injury and Illness Prevention Plan;

• Certain facilities operated by the CA Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation and law enforcement agencies.

A complimentary live Q&A webinar with CEA and the Safety Center about the law and the requirements is taking place on June 4, 2024, where anyone preparing their plan can ask questions.

