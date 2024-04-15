C.A. Short Company Launches Employee Recognition Program, Short Shoutouts

"Short Shoutouts simplifies staff recognition, fostering a more compassionate healthcare system, benefitting both patients and staff alike." Post this

"We understand the vital importance of recognizing and appreciating employees who dedicate their lives to providing exceptional care, especially in an industry facing staffing challenges and burnout," said Renee Witko, director of marketing for C.A. Short. "Short Shoutouts simplifies staff recognition, fostering a more compassionate healthcare system, benefitting both patients and staff alike."

Short Shoutouts operates on a simple, four-step process:

The user selects whether they are a patient or a loved one.

They locate the employee(s) they are grateful for in the directory.

They select which statements apply to their care.

Employees immediately receive recognition in their inboxes.

To demo the revolutionary Short Shoutouts platform, visit shortshoutouts.com.

About C.A. Short Company

For more than 85 years, C.A. Short Company has been a leader in the employee engagement and recognition industry, providing organizations with innovative solutions through their People Are Everything™ platform. The company's customizable programs, including service awards, sales incentives, and 100% OSHA-compliant safety incentives, are tailored to help organizations consistently measure success and discover areas of improvement. To learn more about how C.A. Short can help drive lasting employee engagement from program planning through implementation, visit cashort.com.

