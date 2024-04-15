C.A. Short Company Launches Employee Recognition Program, Short Shoutouts

The HIPAA-compliant platform offers a user-friendly experience, allowing patients to recognize healthcare staff in less than a minute.
SHELBY, N.C., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C.A. Short Company, a leading provider of employee engagement and recognition solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Short Shoutouts, a game-changing platform designed to connect patients, loved ones and friends with the extraordinary individuals who positively impact their healthcare experience. Short Shoutouts sets a new standard for healthcare industry appreciation, offering a HIPAA-compliant, instant recognition solution via QR code that uplifts the spirits of all healthcare professionals—from check-in to check-out—to highlight the invaluable efforts of all involved.
Drawing upon over 85 years of experience in the recognition industry, C.A. Short is renowned for its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. Short Shoutouts reflects this dedication, providing a platform that seamlessly blends technology with compassion to create an environment where gratitude flows freely and healthcare professionals feel the impact of their efforts.
"We understand the vital importance of recognizing and appreciating employees who dedicate their lives to providing exceptional care, especially in an industry facing staffing challenges and burnout," said Renee Witko, director of marketing for C.A. Short. "Short Shoutouts simplifies staff recognition, fostering a more compassionate healthcare system, benefitting both patients and staff alike."
Short Shoutouts operates on a simple, four-step process:
- The user selects whether they are a patient or a loved one.
- They locate the employee(s) they are grateful for in the directory.
- They select which statements apply to their care.
- Employees immediately receive recognition in their inboxes.
To demo the revolutionary Short Shoutouts platform, visit shortshoutouts.com.
About C.A. Short Company
For more than 85 years, C.A. Short Company has been a leader in the employee engagement and recognition industry, providing organizations with innovative solutions through their People Are Everything™ platform. The company's customizable programs, including service awards, sales incentives, and 100% OSHA-compliant safety incentives, are tailored to help organizations consistently measure success and discover areas of improvement. To learn more about how C.A. Short can help drive lasting employee engagement from program planning through implementation, visit cashort.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Dixon, C.A. Short Company, 1 704.942.7248, [email protected], https://www.cashort.com/
SOURCE C.A. Short Company
Share this article