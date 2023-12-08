CA Treasurer, Ms. Fiona Ma Visits MD Barnmaster's Manufacturing Facility in Ontario, CA

By combining technological advancements, material science, and innovation, we are honored and committed to creating sustainable, energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective building solutions for people in all income levels. Post this

Emphasizing their commitment, Ms. Guth stated, "By combining technological advancements, material science, and innovation, we are honored and committed to creating sustainable, energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective building solutions for people in all income levels."

To learn more about MD Barnmaster's manufacturing facility, barn and building products, or their newest Tiny Home product, visit their website at https://mdbarnmaster.com.

Contact Information:

John Stacy

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE MD Barnmaster