CA Treasurer, Ms. Fiona Ma Visits MD Barnmaster's Manufacturing Facility in Ontario, CA

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MD Barnmaster is excited to share the developments from the recent visit of Ms. Fiona Ma, CA Treasurer, and her esteemed team to MD Barnmaster's cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Ontario, CA on Nov. 10th, 2023. During their visit, Ms. Ma and her team explored MD Barnmaster's capabilities in producing revolutionary building materials and components dedicated to affordable housing construction.
The focal point of this visit was to explore avenues for creating affordable, sustainable, and energy-efficient homes. The tour included a firsthand look at MD Barnmaster's manufacturing processes and an engaging discussion with the management team. Ms. Ma and her team were particularly captivated by the innovative Tiny House on wheels showcased by MD Barnmaster. MD Barnmaster's Management, led by COO Ms. Anna Guth, shared invaluable insights into building materials and groundbreaking innovations that not only reduce construction time and costs, but also align with the vision of creating affordable housing solutions.
Emphasizing their commitment, Ms. Guth stated, "By combining technological advancements, material science, and innovation, we are honored and committed to creating sustainable, energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective building solutions for people in all income levels."
