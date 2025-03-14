CAAPS for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Post this

Adelaide, SA, Australia — March 13, 2025 — Acumen Data today announced the availability of CAAPS in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store offering applications and services for use on Azure. Acumen Data customers can now leverage the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform with streamlined deployment and management.

With over twenty-five years of experience, Acumen Data has been dedicated to developing solutions that enhance business efficiency and reduce risk, serving clients in twenty-six countries.

CAAPS is designed for medium-sized to large enterprises that prioritize efficiency, cost reduction, and security. It helps businesses save by informing procurement teams of the best prices for all purchased items. Unlike the common practice of contracting large suppliers while making ad hoc purchases for other items, CAAPS ensures that every purchaser at all locations knows the best prices.

CAAPS also saves time with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance by enabling one-click receipt of goods and services, eliminating the need for line-by-line processing.

Accounts Payable (AP) teams benefit from multiple time-saving tools, reducing the labor involved in invoice processing. Additionally, risk is minimized with the inclusion of FraudDefender®.

"Being approved for the listing in Microsoft's commercial marketplace is an excellent opportunity to assist Microsoft's clients in the drive to use technology smarter," said Richard Bates, CEO, Acumen Data. "The marketplace is the most important app store for businesses."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes CAAPS, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Acumen Data, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure, connecting companies seeking innovative cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed ready-to-use offerings.

Today, Acumen Data is committed to introducing forward-thinking businesses to new standards in accounts payable automation. The team specializes in developing highly flexible and configurable AP solutions that can be tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across various sectors. Acumen Data is proud to be a market leader in AP automation, solving traditional challenges while presenting groundbreaking innovations that provide clients with new visibility, insights, and growth opportunities.

