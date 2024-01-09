CABEM Announces Exciting Organizational Changes to Fuel Continued Growth

With Chris at the helm of our day-to-day operations, I am excited to devote more time to special projects that will open new avenues for our business. This is a strategic realignment of roles designed to maximize our strengths and propel CABEM into a future of limitless possibilities. Post this

Chris Matthews Steps Up as President: In a strategic move, Chris Matthews, a pivotal figure in CABEM's success story, has been promoted to the role of President. Chris will manage the day-to-day operations, leveraging his deep industry knowledge and leadership skills to guide the company through its next phase of growth. Speaking on his new role, Matthews says, "I am thrilled to take on the role of President at CABEM. This position represents not just a personal milestone but also an opportunity to lead our talented team toward realizing our ambitious goals. We are poised for significant growth, and I am committed to steering our efforts in this exciting direction."

Jay Fredkin Continues as CEO with a New Focus: Jay Fredkin, the visionary behind CABEM, will continue as CEO, with a renewed focus on spearheading special projects to expand CABEM's business reach. Jay comments, "As CEO, my goal has always been to see CABEM not just grow but thrive. With Chris at the helm of our day-to-day operations, I am excited to devote more time to special projects that will open new avenues for our business. This is a strategic realignment of roles designed to maximize our strengths and propel CABEM into a future of limitless possibilities."

Strengthening the Technology Front

Bradford Condon as Chief Technology Officer: Bradford Condon steps into the role of Chief Technology Officer, poised to inject cutting-edge technological advancements into CABEM's offerings.

Phil Bowen Takes Charge as Director of Dev Ops: Phil Bowen, an expert in development operations, assumes the role of Director of Dev Ops, set to optimize our software development processes.

A Commitment to Growth

These organizational changes reflect CABEM's commitment to sustained growth and innovation. The company remains focused on setting and achieving ambitious targets, driven by its vision to exceed market expectations.

About CABEM

CABEM Technologies is a custom software development team that has developed a leading provider of competency management software solutions that empower organizations to optimize their workforce's potential. CABEM specializes in delivering accelerated custom solutions to address enterprise learning and competency challenges. With a rich library of regulatory compliance, competency, and credentialing software components, CABEM configures solutions that seamlessly align with specific business requirements. Their approach combines years of domain experience to ensure solutions fit client needs perfectly.

Media Contact

Jay Fredkin, CABEM Technologies, (617) 244-6609, [email protected], www.cabemtechnologies.com

SOURCE CABEM Technologies