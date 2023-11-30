CABEM Competency Manager Partners with Society of Women Engineers to Enhance Professional Development for Members

Women are critical to the future of technology, and this is self-fulfilling. We need women in our business - it's not just good for CABEM, but great for our industry. Post this

"SWE has always been at the forefront of supporting women engineers' professional growth. By leveraging CABEM's expertise, we aim to offer our members a more personalized and effective approach to professional development," said Rachel Porcelli, Senior Manager, Learning Programs at SWE.

Jay Fredkin, CEO at CABEM, shared his perspective on the partnership, stating, "Women are critical to the future of technology, and this is self-fulfilling. We need women in our business - it's not just good for CABEM, but great for our industry."

About CABEM

CABEM delivers accelerated custom solutions to address enterprise learning and competency challenges. With a rich library of regulatory compliance, competency, and credentialing software components, CABEM configures solutions that seamlessly align with specific business requirements. Their approach combines years of domain experience to ensure solutions fit client needs perfectly.

About the Society of Women Engineers (SWE)

For over 70 years, the Society of Women Engineers has been a champion of women engineers globally. As an international not-for-profit educational and service organization, SWE is dedicated to being a catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in the United States, SWE boasts a robust membership of over 40,000 members, spanning nearly 100 professional sections, 300 collegiate sections, and 60 global affiliate groups.

Media Contact

Jay Fredkin, CABEM Technologies, (617) 244-6609, [email protected], www.cabem.com

