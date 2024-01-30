CABEM Technologies Announces Partnership with Real School Innovations, Launches Groov Software for Music Schools

Groov is poised to exceed expectations and make a significant impact on the music education sector. Post this

A robust management solution focused on data analysis and reporting.

Simplified administrative functions such as scheduling, billing, and communication.

The Lifelong Music LearningTM feature, supports an uninterrupted educational journey.

Cost-efficiency and a data-centric approach with extensive data reporting.

Performance metrics to support informed decision-making.

Enhanced Learning and Teaching: Groov promises to engage students and instructors alike, minimizing administrative burdens and allowing educators to concentrate on teaching. The platform supports personalized learning tracks and customized teaching methods, making education more interactive and impactful.

Ratan DeJong, CEO of Real School Innovations, comments, "Groov is set to be a transformative tool in music education. Our objective is to empower music schools to provide superior learning experiences while simplifying the complexities of management." Jay Fredkin, President of CABEM Technologies, adds, "Aligning with our commitment to enhance operations through technology, Groov is poised to exceed expectations and make a significant impact on the music education sector."

Availability: Introduced in 2023, Groov Software for Music Schools is currently available at no cost to music education institutions. Access to the platform is available through the Groov website, complete with complimentary implementation services.

About Real School Innovations: Real School Innovations LLC is a pioneering consortium distinguished for blending technology with music education. They tackle the unique challenges faced by music schools and educators by promoting collaborative innovation. Their flagship software, Groov, is a testament to their mission of transforming music education through technology, enhancing accessibility, engagement, and effectiveness for learners of all ages. With a team comprising experienced educators and technology experts, Real School Innovations is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions. Groov distinguishes itself with an intuitive design, user-friendly interface, and comprehensive functionality, reflecting the consortium's commitment to enriching the global music education experience.

About CABEM Technologies: Founded in 2002, CABEM Technologies is a custom software firm recognized for its innovative products, solutions, and technological services across various sectors, including healthcare, government, manufacturing, finance, and environmental. Specializing in custom development and cybersecurity, CABEM is devoted to offering exceptional service and technological solutions, cultivating a respectful and inspiring workplace for its team, and upholding high ethical and social responsibility standards. The company recently revamped its website to highlight its focus on custom development and competency management solutions, providing in-depth information, case studies, and tailored services to meet the specific development needs of businesses.

For more information, please visit Groov or CABEM Technologies.

