CABEM Technologies Reinforces Dedication to Custom Development and Competency Management with Launch of New Website

CABEM Technologies, a leader in technology solutions, proudly announces the launch of its second website. This strategic move demonstrates CABEM's commitment to providing dedicated platforms for their two core offerings - custom development and competency management solutions.
AUBURNDALE, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CABEM Technologies has been at the forefront of custom development for years, providing innovative and tailored solutions that have propelled businesses forward. With the unveiling of cabemtechnologies.com, the company is returning to its roots by creating a dedicated space for this essential part of its business. The new website will feature in-depth information, case studies, and unique offerings to cater to businesses seeking custom development solutions.
CABEM.com will continue to serve as the primary website for the company's groundbreaking competency management solutions. This website includes LMS, TMS, Competency-based training, Credentialing, and CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Services) compliance solutions. By bifurcating its online presence, CABEM ensures clients can easily navigate to the most relevant information, tools, and resources for their needs.
"We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of technology and providing targeted solutions for our clients," said Jay Fredkin, CEO of CABEM Technologies. "With the launch of our second website, we are not only returning to our roots but also making it easier for our clients to access the resources they need, whether custom development or competency management solutions."
This strategic expansion underscores CABEM's mission to deliver state-of-the-art solutions while ensuring user-friendly experiences for its clients. The separation of these websites promises a streamlined and intuitive journey for users, with each site catering to its dedicated audience.
For more information on CABEM, visit cabemtechnologies.com for custom development and CABEM.com for competency management solutions.
About CABEM Technologies:
Since 2002, CABEM Technologies has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative technology solutions built with the highest standards. From custom development to competency management, Our solutions serve millions of users in the manufacturing, healthcare, education, high-mission, government, and financial services industries. CABEM has a 100% completion rate, consistently delivering results that empower businesses to succeed in a dynamic marketplace.
