CABEM Technologies Reinforces Dedication to Custom Development and Competency Management with Launch of New Website

"We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of technology and providing targeted solutions for our clients," said Jay Fredkin, CEO of CABEM Technologies. "With the launch of our second website, we are not only returning to our roots but also making it easier for our clients to access the resources they need, whether custom development or competency management solutions."

This strategic expansion underscores CABEM's mission to deliver state-of-the-art solutions while ensuring user-friendly experiences for its clients. The separation of these websites promises a streamlined and intuitive journey for users, with each site catering to its dedicated audience.

For more information on CABEM, visit cabemtechnologies.com for custom development and CABEM.com for competency management solutions.

About CABEM Technologies:

Since 2002, CABEM Technologies has been a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative technology solutions built with the highest standards. From custom development to competency management, Our solutions serve millions of users in the manufacturing, healthcare, education, high-mission, government, and financial services industries. CABEM has a 100% completion rate, consistently delivering results that empower businesses to succeed in a dynamic marketplace.

Jay Fredkin, CABEM Technologies, (617) 244-6609, [email protected], www.cabemtechnologies.com

