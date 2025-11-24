Cabinet Door Factory debuts four elevated cabinet door styles with matching drawer fronts

The Everett, Sutton, Quincy, and Safford doors arrive with glass-ready options, custom sizing, and made-to-order craftsmanship
PAYSON, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cabinet Door Factory announced four premium, new custom cabinet door styles—Everett, Sutton, Quincy, and Safford—each with coordinating drawer fronts and glass-ready variants. The collection gives homeowners, designers, and contractors a streamlined path to a cohesive, high-quality finish across kitchens, baths, and built-ins.
"These designs balance timeless profiles with practical flexibility," said Donovan Thornhill, Owner of Cabinet Door Factory. "Wide, mitered frames, refined bevels, and clean inset panels make it easy to mix standard and glass-ready doors with matching drawer fronts and keep a consistent look from wall cabinets to islands."
What's New:
- Coordinated families: Standard, glass-ready, and matching drawer fronts in every style for a cohesive look from uppers to islands.
- Precision mitered construction: Consistent joinery and crisp profiles designed for durability and clean reveals.
- Custom sizing: Built to your measurements to reduce fillers and simplify installs.
- Finish flexibility: Available in paint-grade or stain-grade selections to match design intent and timeline.
- Project-friendly ordering: Direct online configuration streamlines quoting and reorders.
Style Highlights:
- Quincy Door: Slim-rail, mitered profile with an elegant beaded outer detail and an inset panel for a crisp transitional look. Matching drawer fronts and glass-ready available.
- Safford Door: Decorative mitered frame with a double-beveled, step-down molding around an inset panel; refined for feature walls, hutches, and display cabinets.
- Sutton Door: Bold, transitional geometry with a 3" mitered frame and beveled inset panel that pairs cleanly with modern or classic hardware; glass-ready and drawer front options match.
- Everett Door: Beveled, mitered, raised-panel design with a wide frame for traditional depth and shadow lines; coordinates with matching drawer fronts and a glass-ready variant.
All four styles are available now in custom sizes and wood/paint-grade options, with direct online ordering at CabinetDoorFactory.com.
About Cabinet Door Factory:
Cabinet Door Factory has been one of the largest cabinet door manufacturers in the western United States since 1980. They are a top-rated supplier for contractors, businesses, homeowners, and cabinet door retailers nationwide.
All of our cabinet doors are custom-made and made to order. Whether you need one replacement or 100 cabinet doors for a larger renovation project, we have you covered. We make it easy, we make it fast, and we ship factory-direct to your home.
Media Contact
Donovan Thornhill, Owner, Cabinet Door Factory, 1 480-545-1221, [email protected], https://www.cabinetdoorfactory.com/
SOURCE Cabinet Door Factory
