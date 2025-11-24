Cabinet Door Factory debuts four elevated cabinet door styles with matching drawer fronts

"Wide, mitered frames, refined bevels, and clean inset panels make it easy to mix standard and glass-ready doors with matching drawer fronts and keep a consistent look from wall cabinets to islands." Post this

What's New:

Coordinated families: Standard, glass-ready, and matching drawer fronts in every style for a cohesive look from uppers to islands.

Precision mitered construction: Consistent joinery and crisp profiles designed for durability and clean reveals.

Custom sizing: Built to your measurements to reduce fillers and simplify installs.

Finish flexibility: Available in paint-grade or stain-grade selections to match design intent and timeline.

Project-friendly ordering: Direct online configuration streamlines quoting and reorders.

Style Highlights:

Quincy Door: Slim-rail, mitered profile with an elegant beaded outer detail and an inset panel for a crisp transitional look. Matching drawer fronts and glass-ready available.

Safford Door: Decorative mitered frame with a double-beveled, step-down molding around an inset panel; refined for feature walls, hutches, and display cabinets.

Sutton Door: Bold, transitional geometry with a 3" mitered frame and beveled inset panel that pairs cleanly with modern or classic hardware; glass-ready and drawer front options match.

Everett Door: Beveled, mitered, raised-panel design with a wide frame for traditional depth and shadow lines; coordinates with matching drawer fronts and a glass-ready variant.

All four styles are available now in custom sizes and wood/paint-grade options, with direct online ordering at CabinetDoorFactory.com.

About Cabinet Door Factory:

Cabinet Door Factory has been one of the largest cabinet door manufacturers in the western United States since 1980. They are a top-rated supplier for contractors, businesses, homeowners, and cabinet door retailers nationwide.

All of our cabinet doors are custom-made and made to order. Whether you need one replacement or 100 cabinet doors for a larger renovation project, we have you covered. We make it easy, we make it fast, and we ship factory-direct to your home.

Media Contact

Donovan Thornhill, Owner, Cabinet Door Factory, 1 480-545-1221, [email protected], https://www.cabinetdoorfactory.com/

